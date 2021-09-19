Countdown to Kickoff: Falcons-Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week Two, and we're counting down the hours to the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff at Raymond James Stadium. After a week of preparation, here's what it all comes down to:

5 TAMPA BAY PLAYERS TO WATCH

Antonio Brown. Brown had the three longest plays of the Buccaneers' Week One win over Dallas with catches of 47, 28 and 27 yards. The 47-yard play was a touchdown that gave the Bucs a halftime lead they would not relinquish, and it was also his fifth touchdown in Tampa Bay's last four regular-season games. Three players have had five touchdowns in that span and two of them are Bucs, with Chris Godwin matching Brown's scoring output. Brown has certainly enjoyed facing the Falcons in his career, though he had only done so twice before last December. In his four games against Atlanta he has averaged 113.8 yards per game, which is highest mark against any opponent that he has faced at least four times. That's also the best average against the Falcons by any player since the 1970 merger, with a minimum of four meetings. Brown is technically the Bucs' third receiver but the offense operated out of the 11 formation (three receivers) on roughly two-thirds of its plays in the season opener and has every reason to want Brown, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on the field as much as possible. After undergoing knee surgery in the offseason, Brown is able to plant and cut more sharply and is closer to the form that made him the NFL's most productive receiver from 2013-18.

Ndamukong Suh. Vita Vea (one of our five players to watch last week) drew a lot of attention for his dominant performance against Dallas, in which he routinely drove various Cowboys linemen well back into the pocket. Atlanta has surely seen that game tape multiple times since and might be inclined to send extra blockers in Vea's direction so that he doesn't completely derail its passing attack. The problem with that plan is that the Bucs also have Ndamukong Suh, who generally teams with Vea when the team goes into its sub package with two down linemen and an extra defensive back. Since the start of the 2019 season, his first as a Buccaneer, Suh has logged 79 quarterback pressures, which is the fifth most by an interior defensive lineman in the NFL in that span. Suh also had 6.0 sacks last year, most among the Bucs' interior pass rushers, and was a key part in helping the Buccaneers finish first against the run in each of the last two seasons. The Falcons also might be a little vulnerable in the middle of the trenches, with second-year center Matt Hennessy and rookie left guard Jalen Mayfield boasting very little NFL experience between them. The Eagles pressured Matt Ryan on 18 of his 38 dropbacks in Week One.

Rob Gronkowski. The Buccaneers opened the season with 16 players over the age of 30 on their active roster, the most in the NFL. Fortunately, most of those 'senior' NFL players are performing as well as they did in their 20s, and that includes a rejuvenated Gronkowski. After he scored two touchdowns last February in Super Bowl LV, Gronkowski opened the 2021 season in similar fashion, with two more scores in the win over Dallas. Off-the-wall note: The record for consecutive games with two-plus touchdowns by a tight end is just three, set by Ben Coates with the Patriots from the end of 1993 through the first two games of 1994. Anyway, Gronkowski had a very productive and efficient outing overall against Dallas, catching all eight of his targets for 90 yards. The last time Gronkowski had at least eight catches, 90 yards and two touchdowns in a game was Super Bowl LII against Philadelphia, when he hauled in nine passes for 116 yards and two scores. Gronkowski came out of a one-year retirement to join the Bucs (via trade from New England) after his pal Tom Brady signed in Tampa. He impressed largely by playing in and starting all 20 games, but he also finished third on the team with 623 yards on 45 catches. His first game of 2021 suggests he may be able to do even more in Year Two in Tampa.

Jordan Whitehead. The Bucs played their season opener without Whitehead, who also started all 20 games last year. Mike Edwards filled in quite ably next to Antoine Winfield, Jr. in the starting lineup and will still be involved in the safety rotation this week, but the Buccaneers will be glad to have Whitehead's physical presence back on the field. He was last seen forcing two fumbles in the 2020 postseason, including a critical one in Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game that led to a touchdown just after halftime. Whitehead frequently moves up into the box before the snap and is a big part of the team's very stout run defense. He also could be key on Sunday in disrupting any attempts by the Falcons to get the ball to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts on short, quick passes. Whitehead should be raring to go after missing about three weeks of action due to a hamstring strain, and he could be the source of the big plays in the secondary the Bucs were mostly lacking in their season opener.