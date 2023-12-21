Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker and Emily Mayfield Hold "Passing the Joy" Holiday Event | Brianna's Blitz 

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily host fifth annual “Passing the Joy” community event at Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay

Dec 21, 2023 at 12:26 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Baker and Emily Mayfield sparked Christmas cheer in Tampa with their annual "Passing the Joy" holiday event. Each of the past four years, the Mayfields have held the initiative in various NFL cities. In 2023, the Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation officially continued the tradition in Florida. Baker and Emily were on site at the Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay to share a meal with local children and distributed gifts to over 100 children and families.

"It is important to both of us," said Baker Mayfield. "I am truly living out a dream playing football as a job and just a platform that we have been blessed with and the position we are in right now to give back and influence America's youth. That is the most important part – to be able to spread the joy and to come out to an event like this is awesome for us. I think we get more out of it than the kids do."

Each child received a gift card to Academy Sports and Outdoors, a gift card to Publix, a shirt and fun "active" toys including a crayola light board, fort building kit, glow in the dark footballs or mini film projectors. In addition, each child received a $15 Visa gift card to foster action this holiday season. In continuation of the "Pass the Joy" mantra, those $15 gift cards were distributed for the children to embrace the spirit of Christmas by gifting those cards to someone special in their own lives.  

"This is always a highlight because you see the innocence of the kids," described Emily Mayfield. "This all started back in Cleveland, and this is our fifth event. We were so shocked the first year we did it because we took the kids shopping and we thought the kids were going to pick out toys for themselves and they all shopped for their families. They would pick out coffee mugs for mom and socks for dad and it made it so special for us. You just get to see how pure their hearts are."

Photos: Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation "Passing the Joy" Event

View photos of the Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club on December 19, 2023.

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Kids from the Boys and Girls Club during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Kids from the Boys and Girls Club during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Kids from the Boys and Girls Club during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Kids from the Boys and Girls Club during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Santa Claus during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Santa Claus during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Kids from the Boys and Girls Club during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Kids from the Boys and Girls Club during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Santa Claus during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Santa Claus during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Gift bags for kids during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Gift bags for kids during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Santa Claus during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Santa Claus during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Santa Claus during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Santa Claus during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Kids from the Boys and Girls Club during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Kids from the Boys and Girls Club during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Kids from the Boys and Girls Club during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Kids from the Boys and Girls Club during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Kids from the Boys and Girls Club during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Kids from the Boys and Girls Club during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Kids from the Boys and Girls Club during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Kids from the Boys and Girls Club during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Kids from the Boys and Girls Club during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Kids from the Boys and Girls Club during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Kids from the Boys and Girls Club during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Kids from the Boys and Girls Club during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Kids from the Boys and Girls Club during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Kids from the Boys and Girls Club during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Santa Claus during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Santa Claus during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Kids from the Boys and Girls Club during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Kids from the Boys and Girls Club during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2023 - Emily Mayfield during Baker and Emily Mayfield's "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

