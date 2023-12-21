Baker and Emily Mayfield Hold "Passing the Joy" Holiday Event | Brianna's Blitz 

Baker and Emily Mayfield sparked Christmas cheer in Tampa with their annual "Passing the Joy" holiday event. Each of the past four years, the Mayfields have held the initiative in various NFL cities. In 2023, the Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation officially continued the tradition in Florida. Baker and Emily were on site at the Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay to share a meal with local children and distributed gifts to over 100 children and families.

"It is important to both of us," said Baker Mayfield. "I am truly living out a dream playing football as a job and just a platform that we have been blessed with and the position we are in right now to give back and influence America's youth. That is the most important part – to be able to spread the joy and to come out to an event like this is awesome for us. I think we get more out of it than the kids do."

Each child received a gift card to Academy Sports and Outdoors, a gift card to Publix, a shirt and fun "active" toys including a crayola light board, fort building kit, glow in the dark footballs or mini film projectors. In addition, each child received a $15 Visa gift card to foster action this holiday season. In continuation of the "Pass the Joy" mantra, those $15 gift cards were distributed for the children to embrace the spirit of Christmas by gifting those cards to someone special in their own lives.