Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Bears

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, and we're counting down the hours to the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at Soldier Field. After a week of preparation, here's what it all comes down to:

5 TAMPA BAY PLAYERS TO WATCH

WR ﻿Tyler Johnson﻿. Discussing 2020 draft picks Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Tyler Johnson late last week, Head Coach Bruce Arians said, "They should be able to contribute when their number is called." Vaughn showed that he was ready with a fantastic play on the game-winning touchdown against the Chargers on Sunday. Now it looks like it's Johnson's turn. If Mike Evans and Scotty Miller – both questionable for the game – can play, Johnson would likely slide in as the primary third receiver in three-wide sets, which are usually prevalent. If Evans and Miller join Chris Godwin and Justin Watson on the sideline, Johnson could actually become Tom Brady's top target. When he made his NFL debut in Denver in Week Three, Johnson showed that he has studied well, as he was able to take reps at three different receiver positions during the course of the game. Johnson was a big-time playmaker at the University of Minnesota known for his excellent route-running and natural ability to gain separation. That's obviously harder to do on the NFL level but the Bucs have high hopes for what Johnson can do as a pro and they may need to start finding out if they're right on Thursday night.

ILB ﻿Devin White﻿. White is the Buccaneers' leading tackler in 2020, but not by as big of a margin as a week ago, as fellow inside linebacker Lavonte David got to the ball more frequently against the Chargers. David had 11 tackles to White's four (including just one solo stop), and now White's overall total of 37 stops is just two better than David. Those two have a friendly rivalry, so White will probably be looking to get to the ballcarrier first on Thursday night. The Bucs' second-ranked run defense will look to stop David Montgomery early in order to make the Bears' offense one-dimensional and put the load on the shoulders of quarterback Nick Foles. As we noted on Wednesday in our Scouting Report of Chicago, the Bears' offense has actually found more success operating out of two-TE formations, and Jimmy Graham is the team's second-leading receiver, so the Buccaneers will need White to help keep the Bears' tight ends in check, too. To put it more simply, this Week Five Bucs-Bears matchup looks like one that will be dominated by defense, and as one of the team's defensive captains, White will help prove that his squad can have more impact on the game than Khalil Mack and the Chicago D.

RB ﻿Ke'Shawn Vaughn﻿. Speaking of Vaughn, his 19-snap offensive debut in Week Four could be the precursor for a larger role in Week Five. LeSean McCoy has been ruled out of the game, Leonard Fournette is doubtful and practice squad running back Kenjon Barner is unavailable. That means it's highly likely that Vaughn and Ronald Jones will be the only two running backs in the game for the Buccaneers on Thursday night. Vaught saw his first NFL action on offense in Week Four, and while his three carries only gained four yards he also caught two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown. Vaughn looked natural catching the ball and made a very nice grab on his nine-yard score in the fourth quarter. Vaughn may step immediately into the third-down role with McCoy out, and he is likely to take some of the rushing load off Jones, too, with Fournette probably out. The Bears have a strong run defense but Arians and the Bucs are still likely to work to establish the run game early, believing it does a lot to open up things for Tom Brady.

DL ﻿Ndamukong Suh﻿. Suh is a big part of the Bucs' success in stopping the run since the start of the 2019 season, but he's also making plenty of impact this season as a pass-rusher. After his two-sack game against Carolina in Week Two, Suh had another hit on the quarterback in Denver and two more in last Sunday's win over Justin Herbert and the Chargers. And, obviously, his forced fumble near the end of the first half against Los Angeles was the play that turned the game around and kick-started a comeback win from 17 points down. In recounting that play the next day, Suh described how the Chargers' alignment revealed to him what they intended to do at the snap and that allowed him to move quickly to the right gap and hit running back Joshua Kelly in the backfield. That kind of veteran know-how has been built over 11 seasons and 162 games, and it makes Suh one of the more likely defenders to come up with a big play when his team really needs it.