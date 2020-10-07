Mack, Hicks Power Dangerous Bears Defense

BEARS DIFFERENCE-MAKERS

Khalil Mack is the Bear most likely to wreck a game plan by himself and is surely the first focus for Tampa Bay's offense, though Akiem Hick and Robert Quinn are pass-rushers that must be accounted for as well. Obviously, Nick Foles is the player the Bears are hoping will be the difference-maker on their offense since they have turned the keys over to the veteran passer. Here are four additional Chicago players who could make things difficult for the Buccaneers on Thursday night:

1. DT Akiem Hicks. Hicks is a 347-pound problem for the Buccaneers' interior offensive linemen, who are coming off their best game in the win over the Chargers. As mentioned above, he leads the Bears' defense with 3.5 sacks so far this year and, before missing most of the 2019 season due to injury, had piled up 23 sacks over the previous three seasons. Hicks is solidly built and he explodes off the line with power, helping him bull-rush blockers back into the quarterback's path. Even at the age of 30, however, Hicks also shows off some surprising quickness and can surprise his opponent with a sudden spin move. His nine quarterback hits through four games is just one off the NFL lead, which is shared by Aaron Donald and T.J. Watt. Unsurprisingly, given his size and power, Hicks is also very strong against the run and can hold up multiple blockers.

2. WR Allen Robinson. For the third time this season, the Buccaneers will face an offense featuring one receiver who gets far more targets than any of his teammates. Carlton David helped the Bucs' defense shut down the first one, the Saints' Michael Thomas, and while the Chargers' Keenan Allen caught eight passes in Week Four they only amounted to 62 yards. The Bears' offensive focal point is Robinson, who has 41 targets, which ranks fourth in the NFL and is nearly double the next most-targeted player on the team. Also like Thomas and Allen, Robinson is a big receiver (6-2, 220) who can snare jump balls and win on contested catches. He has 25 catches for 332 yards and two touchdowns through the first four games and should be one of the first priorities for the Tampa Bay defense to contain.

3. CB Kyle Fuller. Fuller has been two the last two Pro Bowls, as he snared 10 interceptions during the 2018-19 seasons combined. He has yet to pick off a pass in 2020 but does have five passes defensed, which is tied for fourth in the NFL. In addition to his coverage skills, the former first-round draft pick is very good at limiting opponents from getting a lot of yards after the catch. At 5-11 he gives up a few inches to some of the NFL's top receivers but he's a match for almost all of them when it comes to physical play down the field. With a rookie playing the opposite cornerback position, Fuller might be asked to shadow the Buccaneers' top receiver on Thursday night…although with the injuries that group is dealing with it's difficult to say at this moment who that will be.

4. WR Cordarelle Patterson. Patterson is listed as a wide receiver on Chicago's roster but that's actually the least likely position at which he would do damage to the Buccaneers' chances. First of all, Patterson may be the NFL's best kickoff return man of the last eight years, even as he's bounced around to four teams. His career average of 29.9 yards per kickoff return since entering the league with Minnesota in 2013 is the best by any qualifying player in that span. Patterson is also used in the Bears' running game and not just the occasional end-around. He has 18 carries on the season, second only to David Montgomery on the Chicago roster, and has gained 62 yards. Patterson has also caught four passes for 20 yards. Though he has never lived up to his first-round status as a pass-catcher, Patterson is still capable of making a game-changing play with the football in his hands.

STRENGTHS

Chicago's offense ranks 12th in yards per carry and has done a fairly good job of protecting its quarterbacks, ranking 13th in the NFL with a sacks-allowed-per-pass-attempt rate of 5.10%. The Bears defense has been tough to throw against, ranking sixth in yards allowed per pass play and ninth in yards allowed per game. With Patterson and Ted Ginn the Bears have multiple players who are threats to break long punt and kickoff returns. Here are some more specific areas in which the Chargers have done well early in the 2020 season:

· With those pass-rushers noted above, the Bears' defense can get pressure on quarterbacks without resorting to extra blitzers, and they know it. Over the past three weeks, Chicago has gone after the passer with just four defenders on 71% of opposing drop-backs. They have recorded 28 pressures and three sacks on those plays, with an excellent pressure success rate of 34.6%.

· The kickoff return has been somewhat marginalized in today's NFL but the Bears have had good success on them in 2020. They've had 14 returns through four games (by comparison, the Bucs have four and their opponents have zero) and they've picked up 367 yards. Patterson is averaging 29.1 yards per kickoff return, and that's actually a bit below his outstanding career average of 29.9 yards per return.

· Foles and Trubisky have done a good job of spreading the ball around in the passing game, particularly in terms of finding different targets for their touchdown passes. TE Jimmy Graham leads the way with three but WRs Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller have two each and WR Darnell Mooney, RB David Montgomery and WR Javon Mims have one each.