Becht: 4 Keys for Bucs-Panthers

In the first game between these teams, Josh McCown and the Bucs offense had a roller coaster game, but the final stat line's three turnovers definitely stood out. Week to week it seems the Buccaneers game story has the word "turnover" written all over it, and there isn't a stat in the NFL that can wreck a team's chances of winning more than that one. Now it's time for this Buccaneers team to get through a game without committing that costly TO. If McCown and company protect the ball, they'll find themselves on the winning side of this football game.2. PASS TO RUN

Running the football hasn't been easy for this Buccaneers offense. The inconsistent play at the offensive line and the lack of getting to the second level of the opponent's defense by the running backs has been a weekly problem. I remember several years ago when the Patriots were making one of their Super Bowl runs that their running game was just as nonexistent, however they were still winning every Sunday. The way they countered their running issues was the use of a quick throwing game. Hitches, slants, stop routes, and quick outs were being dished out on first and second down all over the field from Brady to his receivers. Those four-, three- and occasional 10-yard gains were comparable to the runs they were missing and ultimately those short passes were all they needed to get in 3rd-and-manageable situations. I'm not saying abandon the run because you need that physicality up front to impose your will on the defense, but adding that short pass game to compliment and assist the run game still allows the offensive line to quickly come off the ball and win in the trenches. This Bucs offense needs to establish itself anyway possible on Sunday. The quick pass game on early downs could be an option.3. PUT THE DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS ON FULL DISPLAY