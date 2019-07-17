Behind the Buccaneers: Carl Nassib

Anyway, with the body type he had, basketball, which Carl also played in high school by the way, almost seemed more of a natural fit. In retrospect, football was the right direction, sure, but back then, why stick to the pigskin if it's SUCH an uphill climb?]

Football is my favorite sport of all time.

Why is that? I know your dad played and obviously your older brother.

It's just the best team sport that there is. Throughout the years, I've had a lot of teammates and my favorite thing is I could butt heads with a teammate every single day but as soon as you get on the football field, you're like brothers out there. I just have a few people in my mind that we did not get along at all, like we were just adversaries in every sort of the way, but when we got on the field, we were out there fighting for the same cause on the same team. That's one of my favorite things about football.

[Carl's entrance into the league was a little bit less of an uphill climb. After a season that saw him win the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and set a school record for single-season sacks, Carl was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He spent two seasons in Cleveland before being released right before the regular season in 2018 when he was then picked up by the Bucs.]

Was that a surprise for you to get cut?

Uh, no, it wasn't. Everybody is on the chopping block every single camp – especially when you have a new general manager, a lot of changing parts. It's just, with the NFL, you have to roll with the punches and every opportunity you get, you have to make the best of it. And everything happens for a reason.

And then you did. I mean last year, I feel like a lot of people felt like you came out of nowhere.

Well, I had a lot of help. I had so much help. Coach Buck [Brentson Buckner] really improved my game a lot. Gerald [McCoy] was such a great influence. JPP [Jason Pierre-Paul] was such a great influence. I'm just so thankful for those guys. Vinny Curry was a great influence. Just had a lot of vets and I just want to keep getting better. I gotta chalk all that up to them.

That's very nice of you to say but you're not giving yourself any credit, though.

I don't deserve much of it.

[This was immediately following a rise to HardKnocks infamy when he was with the Cleveland Browns because while most players approached a white board to draw out x's and o's in meeting rooms, cameras showed Carl instead illustrating compound interest for his teammates. It's kind of his thing.]

I think there are a lot of guys in the NFL, most of them that are being really smart with their money, and then there are just a few guys who are making a couple boneheaded decisions here and there. And that's just the overall impression. When I did those interviews, I just kind of wanted to try and squash that impression and show people that we're not dumb jocks and that we're smart with our money and being responsible.