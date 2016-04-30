Benenoch's Path to Bucs Started with Soccer

"We got out there and it was a complete different game than we thought it was, but I fell in love with it really, really fast. I've been playing it ever since."

Benenoch did also play youth soccer, and says he was pretty good at it despite usually being one of the bigger kids. His soccer-honed footwork prompted coaches to initially put him at fullback and nose tackle, and he didn't move to the offensive line until high school. He excelled there and ended up at UCLA where he was one of the better blockers in the Pac-12. Benenoch won second-team all-freshman honors in 2013, and honorable mention all-conference honors in 2014. He started 31 games at right tackle and four at guard from 2013-15.

Benenoch's blocking helped running back Paul Perkins lead the conference in rushing in 2014 and finish his career as UCLA's third-leading career rusher. Coincidentally, Perkins was drafted by the New York Giants with the very next pick after Benenoch went to the Bucs.

Tampa Bay showed significant interest in the UCLA lineman in the months leading up to the draft. They interviewed Benenoch during the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and then Offensive Line Coach George Warhop ran him through an extra workout in the subsequent weeks. Benenoch felt a rapport with Warhop and was pleased for the opportunity to play for him in Tampa.

As for where he will play on the Bucs' line, that question will be answered in the months to come, but any position is fine with the 21-year-old rookie.