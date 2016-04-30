Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Benenoch's Path to Bucs Started with Soccer

UCLA OL Caleb Benenoch, Tampa Bay's fifth-round pick in the 2016 draft, originally picked up football after emigrating from Nigeria, when his mother mistook the sport's name to mean soccer.

Apr 30, 2016 at 08:10 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

420-2-benenoch.jpg

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some international sports-lingo confusion – and the desire of a young boy to make friends in his new home – to thank for the newest member of their offensive line.

On Saturday, the Buccaneers used their fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, number 148 overall, to select UCLA offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch. It was the first deviation from the a draft that had been all about defense and special teams to that point. The 6-5, 305-pound Benenoch, who started 35 games over three years with the Bruins, saw action at both tackle and guard and could prove to be a better prospect on the interior line.

READ: 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT BENENOCH

Born in Nigeria, Benenoch emigrated to the states with his family when he was eight. He quickly became interested in youth sports for the same reason millions of kids do: His friends were playing it. He brought home the paperwork in elementary school to sign up for football, and his mom was more than happy to fill it out. Of course, they both believed, and understandably so given what most of the world calls the sport, that they were signing up for soccer.

"I just wanted to make friends, honestly, and that's what my friends were doing," said Benenoch. "It made me happy being out there playing with all my friends from school. I never specified American football, I just said football, so she got excited and said, 'Okay, I'll sign you up.' So I got all the paperwork and it was American football.

Photos: Draft Pick Caleb Benenoch

A look at the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

No Title
1 / 9
No Title
2 / 9
No Title
3 / 9
No Title
4 / 9
No Title
5 / 9
No Title
6 / 9
No Title
7 / 9
No Title
8 / 9
No Title
9 / 9
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"We got out there and it was a complete different game than we thought it was, but I fell in love with it really, really fast. I've been playing it ever since."

Benenoch did also play youth soccer, and says he was pretty good at it despite usually being one of the bigger kids. His soccer-honed footwork prompted coaches to initially put him at fullback and nose tackle, and he didn't move to the offensive line until high school. He excelled there and ended up at UCLA where he was one of the better blockers in the Pac-12. Benenoch won second-team all-freshman honors in 2013, and honorable mention all-conference honors in 2014. He started 31 games at right tackle and four at guard from 2013-15.

Benenoch's blocking helped running back Paul Perkins lead the conference in rushing in 2014 and finish his career as UCLA's third-leading career rusher. Coincidentally, Perkins was drafted by the New York Giants with the very next pick after Benenoch went to the Bucs.

INFOGRAPHIC: UCLA'S CALEB BENENOCH

Tampa Bay showed significant interest in the UCLA lineman in the months leading up to the draft. They interviewed Benenoch during the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and then Offensive Line Coach George Warhop ran him through an extra workout in the subsequent weeks. Benenoch felt a rapport with Warhop and was pleased for the opportunity to play for him in Tampa.

As for where he will play on the Bucs' line, that question will be answered in the months to come, but any position is fine with the 21-year-old rookie.

"I think I can be just as good at either one," said Benenoch. "I played a lot of tackle in my career, so that's where I have more experience. But they both come natural to me so I'm looking forward to going out there and playing football."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 

The Buccaneers will take on the Lions in a Divisional Round showdown on Sunday. Here is how to view the action
news

Bucs Elevate Silas Dzansi, Patrick Laird for Divisional Game

T Silas Dzansi and RB Patrick Laird are eligible to play in the Bucs' Divisional round matchup with the Lions in Detroit after being activated from the practice squad on Saturday
news

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Jan. 19: Three Listed as Questionable 

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Divisional Round matchup
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Lions in the Divisional Round 

The Buccaneers will head to Motown to take on the Lions in the Divisional Round of playoffs. Here are five players to watch
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 

The Buccaneers will take on the Lions in a Divisional Round showdown on Sunday. Here is how to view the action

Photos: Bucs Depart for Detroit Lions

View photos of the Buccaneers departing for the Divisional Round of the 2023-2024 NFL Playoffs in Detroit.

Bucs Elevate Silas Dzansi, Patrick Laird for Divisional Game

T Silas Dzansi and RB Patrick Laird are eligible to play in the Bucs' Divisional round matchup with the Lions in Detroit after being activated from the practice squad on Saturday

Round 2 | Bucs vs. Lions Divisional Round Showdown

Time for round 2. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Detroit Lions in the 2023-2024 NFC Divisional Round at 3:00pm EST on Sunday, January 21.

Baker Mayfield Mic'd Up vs. the Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield was mic'd up for the Wild Card Round showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Hear from the starting quarterback as he leads the Bucs to the Divisional Round during their dominant 32-9 win.

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Jan. 19: Three Listed as Questionable 

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Divisional Round matchup

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Lions in the Divisional Round 

The Buccaneers will head to Motown to take on the Lions in the Divisional Round of playoffs. Here are five players to watch

Buccaneers-Lions: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Divisional Round Week

For the divisional round, the Bucs' redemption tour rolls into Detroit, where they will face a deep group of offensive weapons, an extremely fired-up crowd and another stiff test for the edges of the O-Line

Todd Bowles on Keys to Be Successful at Ford Field | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Divisional Round practice. HC Bowles discussed the health of players heading into Detroit and how important it is to manage yards-after-catch.

Shaq Barrett, Chase Edmonds Trending in Right Direction for Sunday | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in January 2024

Bucs Brotherly Shove Eagles Out of Playoffs | Battle Sound

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Round matchup where the Bucs sent the Eagles packing in electric fashion.

Photos from Bucs Divisional Round Practice - January 19

View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Divisional Round practice on 01/19/2024

Bucs Ready to Replicate 'Masterful' Performance in Divisional Round | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into the Wild Card win against the Eagles, potential matchups vs. Detroit in the Divisional Round and how to move on to the NFC Conference Championship.

Baker Mayfield: 'Not Satisfied', Ready to Invade Motor City | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Divisional Round practice. QB Mayfield discussed being happy with the win but having 'bigger goals', trusting in the scheme and the team's mindset ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions.

How Do the 2023 Buccaneers Compare? | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about Baker Mayfield's future, potentially good matchups in the Detroit game, similar teams from the Bucs' past and more

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Jan. 18: Godwin, Diaby Upgrade to Limited Status 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Divisional Round matchup 

Dave Canales' Message to the Team Ahead of Divisional Round | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media following Thursday's Divisional Round practice. OC Canales discussed expecting a physical playoff game against Detroit, finding the spots to take big shots and how the team has 'finished' all year

Calijah Kancey Talks First Playoff Experience, Previews Matchup vs. Lions on 'GMFB'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses his first playoff experience and previews divisional round matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.

2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Lions, Divisional Round Week

The Buccaneers head to Detroit in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to face a high-powered Lions team in yet another postseason rematch…Team leaders, series history, roster notes and more

Baker Mayfield: Road Games Fit Our Identity

QB Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers have thrived on defying expectations in 2023, and a playoff game against a favored Lions team in a raucous environment gives them another shot at doing just that
Advertising