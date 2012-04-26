Bengals take G Zeitler with 27th pick in draft

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Bengals took Wisconsin guard Kevin Zeitler with their second choice in the first round of the draft.

They needed a lineman after Nate Livings, their starting left guard each of the last two seasons, went to Dallas as a free agent. Right guard Bobbie Williams broke his right ankle in December and is an unrestricted free agent.

The Bengals had the 21st overall pick, but traded it to New England for the 27th pick and an extra choice in the third round.