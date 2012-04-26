Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bengals take G Zeitler with 27th pick in draft

Draft-Bengals-Zeitler

Apr 26, 2012 at 05:46 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Bengals took Wisconsin guard Kevin Zeitler with their second choice in the first round of the draft.

They needed a lineman after Nate Livings, their starting left guard each of the last two seasons, went to Dallas as a free agent. Right guard Bobbie Williams broke his right ankle in December and is an unrestricted free agent.

The Bengals had the 21st overall pick, but traded it to New England for the 27th pick and an extra choice in the third round.

The Bengals chose cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick from Alabama with the 21st overall pick in the opening round, addressing one of their biggest needs. He's the third cornerback chosen as Cincinnati's top pick in the last seven years, along with Johnathan Joseph (2006) and Leon Hall (2007).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs' Improvement on Third Downs a Big Factor in Week Nine Win

Tampa Bay's defense gave Tom Brady a chance to engineer another incredible comeback by clamping down on third downs and the offense didn't stall in the second half because it was able to convert on that critical down

news

Takeaways from the Bucs Win Over the Rams | Week 9

Top notes from Sunday's exhilarating 16-13 victory against the Rams

news

Tom Brady's Latest Game-Winning Drive Sets New NFL Standard

Data Crunch: On the same night that he hit an incredible milestone for passing yards, Tom Brady also produced the 55th game-winning drive of his career, a new league record

news

Tom Brady Hits Epic 100K Landmark

Bucs QB Tom Brady added to his endless list of one-of-a-kind NFL achievements on Sunday by becoming the first player in league history to surpass 100,000 career passing yards

Advertising