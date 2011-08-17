Bengals WR A.J. Green sits out with leg injury

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - Bengals rookie receiver A.J. Green missed most of practice Wednesday after he injured his right leg running a pass route.

The first-round draft pick from Georgia was hurt early in practice and had a bag of ice applied to the back of the leg. He went to the locker room and returned with a wrap on the right knee.

Coach Marvin Lewis said Green was kicked near the knee, but the injury isn't considered serious. Green expects to be back for practice on Thursday, although the Bengals might decide to rest him as a precaution. The Bengals play their second preseason game on Sunday night in New York againts the Jets.

Green has been one of the most impressive players in camp, repeatedly making acrobatic catches and diving grabs. He came up limping during practice Tuesday, but didn't miss much time.

Offensive coordinator Jay Gruden was concerned when he saw Lewis hurt again a day later.

``That's never a good sight to see anybody, especially a guy like, that looking at his knee,'' Gruden said.

The Bengals played rookie quarterback Andy Dalton and the rest of the starting offense for most of the first half in Detroit last Friday during a 34-3 loss, the most lopsided preseason defeat in Cincinnati's history. The Bengals' starters didn't score against the Lions' reserves in the second quarter.