Bills-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 9: Jensen Remains Sidelined, Dean, Gholston Upgraded

The Buccaneers got mostly good news on Thursday when cornerback Jamel Dean, who is in concussion protocol, returned to practice in a full capacity. Head Coach Bruce Arians was optimistic earlier in the week about his status for Sunday's game against Buffalo at home but though Dean is practicing fully, he will need to clear the league's protocol in order to play.

Defensive tackle Will Gholston, now dealing with a wrist and knee injury, was limited after missing Wednesday's walk through. Dean and Gholston were the only two changes to the Bucs' practice report.

But sometimes no news is bad news as center Ryan Jensen missed practice for the second-straight day. Jensen suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Falcons in Atlanta. Friday will likely be a big day for Jensen as the team evaluates whether or not he'll be ready to go against the Bills. Safety Jordan Whitehead was the only other player that was listed as a non-participant for the Bucs on Thursday.

The Bills added defensive tackle Ed Oliver to their injury report with a chest injury. Oliver was limited in practice. They also downgraded both defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and tight end Tommy Sweeney to non-participants after both practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

WR Jaelon Darden (concussion) – Full Participation

CB Jamel Dean (concussion) – Full Participation

DL Will Gholston (wrist/knee) – Limited Participation

C Ryan Jensen (ankle) – Did Not Participate

LG Ali Marpet (abdomen) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Full Participation

NT Vita Vea (knee) – Limited Participation

S Jordan Whitehead (calf) – Did Not Participate

Bills

FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle) – Limited Participation

DT Star Lotulelei (toe) – Did Not Participate

DE Efe Obada (hip) – Limited Participation

DT Ed Oliver (chest) – Limited Participation

TE Tommy Sweeney (hip) – Did Not Participate