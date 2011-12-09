Boston Celtics add 3 free agents

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) - The Boston Celtics have signed free agents Marquis Daniels, Chris Wilcox and Greg Stiemsma.
All three participated in Boston's first training camp practice on Friday.
Daniels averaged 5.5 points in 49 games for the Celtics last season before being traded to Sacramento on Feb. 24. The swingman bruised his spinal cord on Feb. 9, never played for the Kings and underwent surgery.
Wilcox, the eighth pick in the 2002 draft, averaged 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 57 games as a backup with Detroit last season. The 6-foot-10 forward-center led the Pistons with a 58.1 shooting percentage.
Stiemsma, a 6-foot-11 center, was the NBA Development League defensive player of the year in 2010 with Sioux Falls.