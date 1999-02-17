Brad Culpepper to Present Donation to Shriners Hospitals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Brad Culpepper and his wife, Monica, will make a donation of $12,000 to Shriners Hospitals for Children on Friday, February 19th at 2:30 p.m. The couple will present a check to the Shriners Hospitals for Children located at the University of South Florida. The Culpeppers will then spend the afternoon visiting the children who are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The money will allow Shriners to purchase Nintendo, Game Boy and Sega systems for the children in the hospital. The funds will also be used to pay for various computer programs and two sets of tables and chairs for the children`s library.

"Providing these children with games and educational materials is something very important to Monica and me," Culpepper said. "It`s never fun for a child to be in the hospital, so we are attempting to make each of their stays as pleasant as possible."

Culpepper raised funds for Shriners with the help of the 35 Beef O Brady s Family Sports Pubs located throughout the state of Florida. Culpepper formed a partnership with the sports pub in September of 1998 and the team s fundraising efforts continued through January of 1999. The restaurant sold $1 and $5 footballs to patrons, and pub founder Jim Mellody donated $900 to the fund, $100 for each of Culpepper`s team-leading nine sacks made during the 1998 football season.