Brady, many other Pats, not suited up for game

Patriots-Inactives

Aug 20, 2012 at 03:16 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Tom Brady is among many of the New England Patriots' top players who aren't suited up for the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Besides their star quarterback, others out of uniform for Monday night's game were wide receivers Wes Welker and Brandon Lloyd, tight end Aaron Hernandez, linebacker Jerod Mayo and guard Logan Mankins. All have practiced throughout training camp except for Mankins, who returned recently from offseason knee surgery.

With another game four days later at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, most starters are expected to play then. The Patriots' final exhibition game, Aug. 29 at the New York Giants, will be their third in 10 days.

