Bring on the Panthers! Bucs 2012 Schedule Unveiled





Greg Schiano's first regular-season game as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will feature the support of the home crowd, the passion of one of the Bucs' most heated rivalries and the challenge presented by the 2011 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Buccaneers will begin the 2012 NFL season at Raymond James Stadium on September 9 against the Carolina Panthers, with kickoff scheduled for 4:15 p.m.

This marks the first time in exactly a decade that Tampa Bay will open its season with a home game against one of its NFC South foes, and perhaps that is a good omen. The last time it happened was in the new division's first year, the 2002 campaign that happened to end with the Buccaneers winning Super Bowl XXXVII.

Other highlights of Tampa Bay's 2012 schedule include a Thursday night game on the NFL Network in Minnesota on October 25; a potentially frigid game in Denver against Peyton Manning and the Broncos on December 2 and final-month home games against two NFC teams that carry previously compelling rivalries ready to be rekindled: the Philadelphia Eagles on December 9 and the St. Louis Rams on December 23.

The Buccaneers will run a gauntlet of NFC East teams in the early going, with consecutive games at the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys and at home against the Washington Redskins from Weeks 2-4. The team's bye falls after that, in Week Five, followed by home games against Kansas City and New Orleans, meaning the Bucs won't have a road trip for over a month from September 23 to October 25.

The season concludes in Atlanta for the second year in a row, this time on the afternoon of December 30. All three of the Buccaneers intra-division road games (also at Carolina, Nov. 18; and at New Orleans, Dec. 16) fall during the final seven weeks of the season.

Here is the Buccaneers' 2012 regular-season game schedule, followed by more notes:

Day Date Opponent Time Network Sun. Sept. 9 CAROLINA 4:15 PM FOX Sun. Sept. 16 at N.Y. Giants 1:00 PM FOX Sun. Sept. 23 at Dallas 1:00 PM FOX Sun. Sept. 30 WASHINGTON 4:15 PM FOX Sun. Oct. 7 Bye Week Sun. Oct. 14 KANSAS CITY 1:00 PM CBS Sun. Oct. 21 NEW ORLEANS 1:00 PM FOX Thurs. Oct. 25 at Minnesota 8:30 PM NFLN Sun. Nov. 4 at Oakland 4:05 PM FOX Sun. Nov. 11 SAN DIEGO 1:00 PM CBS Sun. Nov. 18 at Carolina 1:00 PM FOX Sun. Nov. 25 ATLANTA 1:00 PM FOX Sun. Dec. 2 at Denver 4:05 PM FOX Sun. Dec. 9 PHILADELPHIA 1:00 PM FOX Sun. Dec. 16 at New Orleans 1:00 PM FOX Sun. Dec. 23 ST. LOUIS 1:00 PM FOX Sun. Dec. 30 at Atlanta 1:00 PM FOX

All times Eastern and subject to change

All Sunday afternoon games in Weeks 10-17 are subject to time changes as part of NFL's flex scheduling format

The Buccaneers will be opening their season at home for the fourth straight time, the longest such streak in franchise history. Tampa Bay began the 2009 season with a visit from Dallas, hosted Cleveland to start the 2010 campaign and were at home against Detroit in Week One last September. Overall, this will mark the 18th time in 37 seasons that the Buccaneers have opened the regular season at home.

This is the first time, however, that the Carolina Panthers are the first team on the Buccaneers' docket. The two teams have played each other 23 times since the Panthers joined the NFL in 1995, 20 of them since they were paired in the new NFC South in '02, but their earliest previous meeting was in Week Two in 2003.

It is not unusual for the Buccaneers to finish the season against a division opponent, however; in fact, it has essentially been mandated for the past three years. Since 2010, the NFL has chosen to emphasize division matchups in the final week of the season in an attempt to increase the chances that each game is meaningful in the playoff race. On the other hand, it is relatively uncommon for Tampa Bay to have the same opponent for two straight season finales; the only other time it happened was in 1996 and 1997, when the Chicago Bears visited Tampa in Week 17 in consecutive years.

Tampa Bay's matchups with the four NFC East teams are concentrated in the season's first month, as mentioned above, with only the Philadelphia game falling later, in Week 14. On the other hand, its four games against AFC West teams make up a bulk of the middle of the schedule, with Kansas City in Week Six, Oakland in Week Nine, San Diego in Week 10 and Denver in Week 13. The Chiefs will be making their first regular-season visit to Tampa since 2004, a game won by the Buccaneers, 34-31.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to play six games against teams that made the postseason in 2011, including two each against division foes Atlanta and New Orleans. The other 2011 playoff teams on Tampa Bay's schedule are the New York Giants (Week Two) and the Denver Broncos (Week 13). The Giants are the defending league champions, having defeated New England in Super Bowl XLVI in February. This will mark the earliest Tampa Bay has played the defending Super Bowl champs since 1989, when they took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week Two.

Here are some additional notes of interest regarding the Buccaneers' 2012 schedule: