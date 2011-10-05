Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Broncos rookie excused to deal with tragedy

Broncos-Franklin

Oct 05, 2011 at 01:02 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Broncos rookie right tackle Orlando Franklin was excused Wednesday to deal with a family tragedy.

On Wednesday night, Franklin tweeted, ``Thanks guys for all your prayers for my little brother. Its a shame that he had to die at 20.''

He didn't provide any other details.

Franklin's status for Sunday's game against San Diego is uncertain. Coach John Fox had already addressed the media when Franklin apparently learned of the situation after practice.

``Orlando was excused from afternoon meetings to deal with a family matter,'' team spokesman Patrick Smyth said Wednesday afternoon.

Chris Clark and Tony Hills are backup tackles who could replace Franklin in the lineup against the Chargers if he's unable to play.

It's not known when Franklin will return to practice.

Franklin was born in Kingston, Jamaica, but moved in with his older brother in Toronto while in high school before going to Florida to gain recruiting attention. He starred at the University of Miami and was selected by the Broncos with the 46th overall draft pick in April.

He has started all four games for Denver.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Use Franchise Tag on Chris Godwin Again

WR Chris Godwin is the first player in franchise history to be given the franchise tag for a second time, as the Buccaneers made that move Tuesday, the last day of the two-week window to apply franchise and transition tags
news

Buccaneers.com 2022 Mock Draft 4.0: Post-Combine Edition

With the Bucs' need along the offensive line growing more acute, a Combine standout is there to help at pick number 27
news

2022 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

Following the return of the NFL Scouting combine take a look at who the Buccaneers could take at pick number 27. 
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Become First NFL Team to Establish Coach of the Week Program Dedicated to Girls Flag Football

Online voting begins today for the weekly honor presented by Nike
Advertising