Brooks Named Player of the Week

The National Football League announced today that Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the week of October 25.

Brooks, who leads the Bucs with 63 tackles (41 solo), posted a career-high two interceptions, four passes defensed and 13 tackles in a 6-3 win over the Chicago Bears last Sunday.

"Derrick made a lot of big plays for us and had two interceptions, one that helped us win the game," Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy said. "I think the award was very deserving." BUCCANEERS INJURY UPDATE A season-high 10 Buccaneer players were listed on the team s injury report. WR Karl Williams (right foot sprain) will not play against Detroit and will be out for at least three weeks. RT Jason Odom (low back strain) did not practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday s contest. RT Jerry Wunsch would notch his fourth consecutive start if Odom were unable to play. LB John McLaughlin (right shoulder sprain) is listed as questionable, but did practice today.

Seven other Bucs are listed as probable for Sunday`s game, including WR Bert Emanuel (right hamstring strain) who was upgraded from questionable. Emanuel has missed two of the last three games, but Dungy was confident Emanuel might be available to play against Detroit after a good practice on Wednesday afternoon.

"Bert basically did everything, but didn t take all his normal reps," Dungy said. "We re trying to ease (him) back into it. He had an encouraging practice today and did a little more than I thought he was going to be able to do. And if he comes back without a lot of soreness tomorrow, then it will probably be a good chance he will be able to play."

CB Donnie Abraham (neck strain), S John Lynch (thigh contusion), G Jorge Diaz (right shoulder sprain), WR Reidel Anthony (right thumb sprain), DT Warren Sapp (left hand fracture) and DE Steve White (left ankle sprain) are all listed as probable. Dungy said he held White out of practice to give him additional day of rest.

BUCCANEERS FACE LIONS IN PRIME TIME MATCHUP Detroit (4-2), tied for the first place in the NFC Central, is one of the surprise teams in the NFL. Detroit is leading the NFC Central behind a collection of talented young players who are making the most of their opportunities.