Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Browns president sees hope after tough season

Browns-Plans

Jan 05, 2012 at 12:16 PM

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - After more than hour of tackling the Browns' miserable season and stating he'll stay with a plan to fix a franchise stuck in a perpetual losing pattern, team president Mike Holmgren delivered a message to Cleveland's tortured fans.

Holmgren understands their pain, and he again asked for their patience.

One day, he promised, the Browns will prevail.

"We are driven," Holmgren said. "We put pressure on ourselves to do the right things and get this thing going in the right direction. The next couple years are very important in determining how this is going to go. I'm a little upset with our record, but I'm not discouraged.

"There's a lot of hope."

Holmgren and general manager Tom Heckert spent 70 minutes in front of the media on Thursday reviewing a 2011 season that ended like so many previous ones for the Browns, who went 4-12 in coach Pat Shurmur's tumultuous first year and are the only team in the AFC North not in the playoffs.

The Browns' top brass did little to clarify the team's muddled quarterback situation with Colt McCoy or if they want to re-sign running back Peyton Hillis following his drama-filled season.

Holmgren said he's "ticked off" by the losing and didn't offer any excuses for a strange season in which he anticipated the Browns' record being a lot closer to .500. And, just because the Browns had one of the league's worst marks, Holmgren won't do anything radical to change it.

"We're going to stay the course," he said. "We're going to do it a certain way. I have an owner who supports us that way. He's been a man of his word with me. He wants to do it. I'm going to do it this way, and that's the difference. The growing pains are difficult.

"We know what we have to fix. But we're not going to blow it up and start all over."

The Browns have gone 9-23 - 1-11 in the division - since Holmgren was hired by owner Randy Lerner.

Holmgren was in a good mood and not as combative as he was during a news conference three weeks ago, when he chastised reporters while the Browns were being criticized and under NFL scrutiny for sending McCoy back into a game at Pittsburgh after he suffered a concussion.

Holmgren used the season-ending news conference to strongly support Shurmur, who came under fire for many moves this season.

Running Shurmur's West Coast system, the Browns scored just 218 points - they failed to score a touchdown in five games - and finished ranked 29th overall in offense There was little improvement from last year, but Holmgren didn't place any of the blame on his coach.

Holmgren believes Shurmur is the right coach for Cleveland.

"I have the utmost confidence in Pat to get this done," Holmgren said. "No one's on the hot seat. We understand what we're doing, what we're trying to do, understand what happened on the field. We have a good coach, and we have a good coaching staff. You don't get to where you want to get to by blowing it up every two or three years.

"You work through the bumps together. You hang in there. You get smarter. You get better players. We're gonna hang in there together and we're gonna get this done. We will get it done."

Cleveland's most pressing issue is at quarterback. It's been that way for years.

McCoy was handed the starting job before his second season, with the Browns hoping he would develop into the franchise QB Holmgren knows is essential to win a Super Bowl. Without many playmakers and little running game, McCoy was inconsistent, going 4-9 before missing the final three games with a concussion.

Holmgren was asked if McCoy is the "guy."

"He can be," Holmgren said. "But I'm not ready to say that yet. He played and he did some very fine things and he played young at times. Was I pleased? Yeah, in a lot of the stuff he did. My opinion of Colt has not changed. I think he has a lot of intangibles. I'm not ready to anoint Colt yet. Have I changed my mind? No. Do I love him? Yes, I do. But I love (backup) Seneca Wallace.

"Having said that, heck, we don't know what's going to happen."

Holmgren repeated Shurmur's position that McCoy will have to compete for a job in training camp.

If McCoy doesn't pan out, it's possible the Browns may look for a QB in free agency. Green Bay backup Matt Flynn could be on the market, but Holmgren was careful not to mention Flynn, who threw six TD passes in the season finale Sunday, by name.

"You're referencing the young man at what the Packers?" Holmgren said with a smile.

Heckert, who prefers to build with draft picks, did not rule out the possibility of exploring free agency for a quarterback.

"That's probably not the way we're going to do it," Heckert said. "You never know. It's still early. There are a few guys in the league who have started and will be free agents. We're going to look at them and see how that goes. We'll evaluate everybody. We do it every year. We'll study them all."

As for Hillis, Holmgren and Heckert avoided questions about the bulldozing back, who was a distraction and injured after rushing for nearly 1,200 yards last season.

The Browns currently have the No. 4 overall pick in April's draft and two more in the top 37, selections they hope will hasten their turnaround. Last year, Heckert boldly traded the No. 6 pick to Atlanta for multiple picks, and Holmgren could see the Browns being active again.

"We'd like to use our picks. But that will not prevent my car salesman friend here from wheeling and dealing during the draft," Holmgren said. "Anything's a possibility. But philosophically we need the picks to keep filling in the roster."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Titans | Week 10

Top observations from the Buccaneers 20-6 victory over the Titans in Week 10
news

First Down Aggressiveness Drove Bucs' Defensive Success vs. Titans

Tampa Bay's defense held the Titans to 209 yards and two field goals in a 20-6 victory on Sunday, and the foundation for that success was consistently imposing its will on first-down plays
news

Rachaad White Catching Up to NFL Leaders

Data Crunch: In his first full season as a starter, Bucs RB Rachaad White has developed into one of the NFL's top pass-catching backs…Also, Mike Evans continued his climb up the NFL's all-time receiving charts
news

Updates: OLB Markees Watts Gets First Shot, More Could Be Coming

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Titans | Week 10

Top observations from the Buccaneers 20-6 victory over the Titans in Week 10

First Down Aggressiveness Drove Bucs' Defensive Success vs. Titans

Tampa Bay's defense held the Titans to 209 yards and two field goals in a 20-6 victory on Sunday, and the foundation for that success was consistently imposing its will on first-down plays

Rachaad White Catching Up to NFL Leaders

Data Crunch: In his first full season as a starter, Bucs RB Rachaad White has developed into one of the NFL's top pass-catching backs…Also, Mike Evans continued his climb up the NFL's all-time receiving charts

Updates: OLB Markees Watts Gets First Shot, More Could Be Coming

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

Titans vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 20-6

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.

Todd Bowles Has Sights on Top of Division, 'Take Care of Business' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' 20-6 win vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. HC Bowles discussed continuing to generate a consistent pass rush, how OLB Yaya Diaby will continue to see his snaps increase and the team's relationship with QB Baker Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield's 3 Most Improbable Completions vs. Titans

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's three most improbable completions from Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, according to Next Gen Stats.

Titans vs. Bucs Week 10 | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 10 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Tristan Wirfs on Offensive Performance vs. Titans, the 'Importance' of Mental Health | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Former Guard Ali Marpet are joined by Tackle Tristan Wirfs on the weekly radio show.

Bucs Topple Titans to Get Back in Win Column

A stifling Tampa Bay defense put constant pressure on rookie QB Will Levis and Baker Mayfield threw touchdown passes to Mike Evans and Rachaad to beat the Titans, 20-6, and move within a half-game of first place

Baker Mayfield Knows What This Team is Made Of, Loves Bucs' Fight vs. Titans | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 20-6 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. QB Mayfield discussed the offense's continued progress throughout the year, RB Rachaad White's explosiveness and the defense playing 'lights out' against Tennessee.

Todd Bowles' Postgame Speech Following Titans vs. Bucs | Victory Sound

Watch as Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team following the Bucs' 20-6 Week 10 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Mike Evans or Rachaad White? | Week 10 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs 20-6 drubbing of the Titans at home on Sunday…Fans will vote to pick the winner

Jamel Dean on Bucs' Performance in Win vs. Tennessee, Not Giving Up a TD | Press Conference

Cornerback Jamel Dean spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' 20-6 win vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. CB Dean discussed his thoughts on Titans vs. Bucs, how the team executed on their strengths, and what DL Vita Vea's presence does on the field & in the locker room.

Breaking Down the Victory Over the Tennessee Titans | Nothing But Bucs

The Buccaneers bounced back Sunday with a 20-6 impressive win over the Tennessee Titans. Host T.J. Rives returns with insight and analysis from field level on why the Tampa Bay D was so good in holding down Tennessee? And, you'll get Bucs radio highlights and his post game interviews with QB Baker Mayfield, RB Rachaad White, LB Lavonte David and coach Todd Bowles. Plus, T.J. has a special guest, Paul Stewart of Bucpower.com, who came all the way from his home in England to attend Sunday's win in person! It's all on the newest "Nothing But Bucs!"

Todd Bowles Proud of Bucs' Resolve in Win vs. Titans, 'They Never Flinched' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 20-6 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. HC Bowles discussed how they were able to control the ball vs. the Titans, how the Bucs' leaders stepped up and what this win means going forward.

Mike Evans "Overcomes Adversity" to Have Big Game Against Titans

WR Mike Evans shook off a surprising end zone drop on Sunday to have yet another huge outing, catching six passes for 143 yards and the clinching touchdown in a win over Tennessee

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 20, Titans 6

The Buccaneers defeat the Titans 20-6 in Week 10, snapping a four-game losing streak 

Best Photos From Titans vs. Bucs | Week 10

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 10 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Every Mike Evans Catch from 143-Yard Game vs. Titans

Watch every catch from Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans during his 143-yard game from Week 10
Advertising