Bucs Bye Week Emphasis: Faster Starts

"I feel like it's really first-quarter stuff – catching up with their gameplan versus us and adjusting to it, because we were in very manageable third downs," said Arians. "They had a blitz zero package that we didn't handle well the first couple – who was hot, what they were supposed to do. [We] kind of ironed it out on the sideline [but] it led to another interception late when the ball went off the helmet. It was the same blitz, but we just didn't correctly adjust. Tom [Brady] was perfect on it and we didn't adjust to the right angle of the route for the zero blitz. Other than that, I thought when we adjusted, we played pretty, pretty solid."

The Buccaneers need to get back to fast starts on offense so they can avoid early double-digit deficits and be able to use their entire offense. Arians said the Buccaneers would like to get running back Ronald Jones more touches – he had 103 yards of offense on 10 touches – and utilize more play-action fakes, but those things are either harder to do or less effective when the team is playing from behind early on.

"I'd love to if we're not 17-down early," said Arians. "The nice thing about this one [was] we stayed with the gameplan and clawed back in it. I look at the game and three possessions offensively. Kicking a field goal on the first drive [of the second half] when we've got first-and-goal on the five[-yard line]. We got three [points], but seven was huge. Then, the two scoring opportunities where if we just get field goals, that's six points [and] that makes the difference, [but] we turn it over. To me, those were the drives offensively that were really important."