Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Bye Week Emphasis: Faster Starts

Tampa Bay's offense outscored its opponents 48-14 in the first quarter through the first five games of the season but has been unable to capture that same early production in recent losses

Nov 30, 2020 at 03:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into their late-season bye week, the coaching staff has the data from the team's first 12 games already gathered, analyzed and ready for a deep review. One major goal in that review will be figuring out how the offense can get back to the quick starts that characterized the first half of the season.

Because the usual approach to scouting an opponent is to thoroughly review its last four games, the Buccaneers' staff has also worked up a subset of that review that covers Tampa Bay's last four outings, which have definitely not included fast starts on offense…or on defense, for that matter.

"The self-scouting and stuff that we do is [on] ourselves," said Head Coach Bruce Arians. "We've got every play listed that we've run all season – the yards, the average, the completions – everything statistically for the entire season [and] for the last four ballgames, which is usually what another team breaks down. So, you have [statistics on] yourself for the whole season and the last four to know what the other team is looking at."

That four-game subset would cover a 38-3 loss to New Orleans, a 46-23 win over Carolina and the consecutive 27-24 losses to the Rams and Chiefs. In each of those outings, Tampa Bay's opponent scored first, sometimes repeatedly. The Bucs faced a 17-0 first-quarter deficit against the Chiefs and didn't score in the Saints loss until it was 38-0. The Rams took leads of 7-0 and 14-7 in the first half. Even the game in Charlotte, which the Bucs won going away, started off with the Panthers in a 7-0 lead after the visitors turned the ball over on their first drive.

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Week 12 | Top Sights

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 12 matchup against Kansas City.

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Secondary logo patch before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Secondary logo patch before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' chain arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' chain arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - End Racism shirt before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - End Racism shirt before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Flyover before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Flyover before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Flyover before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Flyover before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a fumble recovery during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a fumble recovery during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes after the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes after the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

This is in stark contrast to the first half of the season, particularly the first five games. After five weeks the Bucs had a 48-14 scoring edge in first-quarter play and had scored a touchdown on their opening possession of the game three times, plus a field goal to start another game. The Bucs didn't score on their first drive against Carolina in Week Two but then quickly notched two touchdowns before the first quarter was over.

Over their last five games, however, the Buccaneers have only scored 10 first-quarter points and have not turned any of their opening drives into touchdowns. In the same five games, the opposition has scored 59 first-quarter points. Coaches tend to expect good results on offense in the early going because they generally have their first 15 plays specifically scripted out. Recently, those scripts have been working out a lot better for the Bucs' opponents.

"We have to start games faster defensively," said Arians. "That was a big emphasis all week, and even the night before the game in talking to them. I said the same thing offensively. We've got to convert those early third downs and get some scores like we did earlier in the season."

The Buccaneers failed to convert each of their four third-down tries in the first quarter on Sunday, despite the fact they needed only six, three, two and two yards to be successful. In their loss to Kansas City and New Orleans and their narrow escape from New York with a win in Week Eight, the Buccaneers only converted five of 18 first-half third down tries.

Against the Chiefs, the Buccaners were getting solid gains on first and second down in the first quarter but were not able to quickly adjust to Kansas City's blitz scheme on third downs.

"I feel like it's really first-quarter stuff – catching up with their gameplan versus us and adjusting to it, because we were in very manageable third downs," said Arians. "They had a blitz zero package that we didn't handle well the first couple – who was hot, what they were supposed to do. [We] kind of ironed it out on the sideline [but] it led to another interception late when the ball went off the helmet. It was the same blitz, but we just didn't correctly adjust. Tom [Brady] was perfect on it and we didn't adjust to the right angle of the route for the zero blitz. Other than that, I thought when we adjusted, we played pretty, pretty solid."

The Buccaneers need to get back to fast starts on offense so they can avoid early double-digit deficits and be able to use their entire offense. Arians said the Buccaneers would like to get running back Ronald Jones more touches – he had 103 yards of offense on 10 touches – and utilize more play-action fakes, but those things are either harder to do or less effective when the team is playing from behind early on.

"I'd love to if we're not 17-down early," said Arians. "The nice thing about this one [was] we stayed with the gameplan and clawed back in it. I look at the game and three possessions offensively. Kicking a field goal on the first drive [of the second half] when we've got first-and-goal on the five[-yard line]. We got three [points], but seven was huge. Then, the two scoring opportunities where if we just get field goals, that's six points [and] that makes the difference, [but] we turn it over. To me, those were the drives offensively that were really important."

Indeed, the Buccaneers eventually ran up 417 yards of offense and had a slightly better per-play average (7.6 to 7.5) than the Chiefs' offense. By many measures, the Buccaneers' offense has been very productive in 2020. Tampa Bay ranks seventh in scoring with 28.7 points per game and has the ninth-ranked rushing attack. The Bucs have outscored their opponents by 64 points and rank seventh in the league in scoring differential. But they've also lost three of their four games that were decided by three points or less. Sometimes that feels like a failure at the end of the fourth quarter, but more production early in the game could make it so the Bucs don't need a heroic final drive or defensive stop.

Related Content

news

Top Three Takeaways from Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers fell to the defending Super Bowl Champions, who have shown no signs of slowing down, on Sunday night - but here's why it's still not time to panic.
news

Bucs Activate Mickens and Logan, Put Potoa'e on COVID List

The Buccaneers took WR Jaydon Mickens and RB T.J. Logan off their reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday but also placed rookie DL Benning Potoa'e on that same list
news

Mike Evans Closes In On Alstott, Wilder, Brown, Own Record

Data Crunch: With his 11th career multi-touchdown game, WR Mike Evans put himself on the verge of breaking several franchise records…Plus, notable achievements for Rob Gronkowski and Lavonte David, among others
news

Bucs Fall Short in Comeback Against Champs, Lose Second in a Row

The Buccaneers have lost consecutive games for the first time in 2020 after a 27-24 defeat at the hands of the Chiefs despite a fourth-quarter rally in a contest that featured 960 yards of offense

Advertising