Bruce Arians and the Arians Family Foundation Celebrate Super Bowl for a Good Cause

The money raised goes to help underprivileged children that are in the foster care system and in need of representation as they go through the court systems. That's where CASAs come in – Court Appointed Special Advocates – who learn all about each child and their circumstances, then help make the best decisions for them. The Arians Family Foundation provides resources and support to various CASA programs across the country, in places that not-so-coincidentally reflect major stops in Coach Arians' career, like two programs here in the Tampa Bay area, Maricopa County in Arizona, Kids' Voice in Indiana and Allegheny County CASA in Pittsburgh.

"You know, I always have felt like, I've done more good in the world doing that than anything else I've done," said Christine, who practiced family law after going through law school with two kids as a coach's wife early in the couple's marriage (she took and passed the bar in five different states as the family moved around). "I can't save every child, but I can make every child's life better. You can make sure that home is a home where they can thrive and be happy. And it's hard, hard work. [But] it's so rewarding. It's just hard to express how rewarding it is."

"I always said, baby, what you're doing is way more important than football," said Arians of his wife's efforts with CASA. "I mean, it doesn't come close. Winning a Super Bowl is nice, but to change 10 children's lives is way bigger, and to be able to just do what we're doing and affect children in a very positive way – it's so special."

Through the Foundation, the family has now helped thousands of children in all those aforementioned cities. But you don't have to be a family lawyer licensed in five different states to become a CASA. Volunteers are trained through the CASA program and it only takes a few hours per month. If you can donate or if you want to volunteer yourself, more information is available at AriansFamilyFoundation.org.

Of course, happy hour with Arians and his infamous glass of Crown Royal, would not be complete without some football talk – of which, there was plenty.