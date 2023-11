Buccaneers' 2000 Schedule

The Buccaneers bounced back Sunday with a 20-6 impressive win over the Tennessee Titans. Host T.J. Rives returns with insight and analysis from field level on why the Tampa Bay D was so good in holding down Tennessee? And, you'll get Bucs radio highlights and his post game interviews with QB Baker Mayfield, RB Rachaad White, LB Lavonte David and coach Todd Bowles. Plus, T.J. has a special guest, Paul Stewart of Bucpower.com, who came all the way from his home in England to attend Sunday's win in person! It's all on the newest "Nothing But Bucs!"