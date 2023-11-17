Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Nov. 17: S Ryan Neal Ruled Out 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 11 matchup 

Nov 17, 2023 at 05:24 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

ir-111723

On Friday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, safety Ryan Neal (thumb) was ruled out for Sunday's matchup. In addition, Carlton Davis (toe), Matt Feiler (knee), Josh Hayes (concussion) and Devin White (foot) were listed as questionable.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Key:

  • FP = full participation in practice
  • LP = limited participation in practice
  • DNP = did not practice

Buccaneers

  • CB Carlton Davis (toe) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
  • WR Mike Evans (quadriceps) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday)
  • G Matt Feiler (knee) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
  • T Luke Goedeke (foot) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • DB Josh Hayes (concussion) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
  • S Ryan Neal (thumb) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
  • LB Devin White (foot) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
  • LB Lavonte David (rest) - DNP (Friday)

49ers

  • G Aaron Banks (toe) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
  • DE Robert Beal (hamstring) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
  • LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • CB Darrell Luter (knee) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
  • T Colton McKivitz (ankle/knee) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • T Trent Williams (rest) - DNP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • CB Samuel Womack (knee) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
  • G Nick Zakelj (biceps) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.). DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Nov. 16: White, Goedeke Upgrade to Limited 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 11 matchup 
news

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Nov. 15: White, Goedeke, Neal Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 11 matchup 
news

Buccaneers-Titans Injury Report Nov. 10: Davis, Dean, Kancey, Listed as Questionable 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 10 matchup 
news

Buccaneers-Titans Injury Report Nov. 9: Kancey, Dean, Goedeke Among Limited Participants 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 10 matchup 
news

Buccaneers-Titans Injury Report Nov. 8: Dean, Davis Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 10 matchup 
news

Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Nov. 3: Vea, Izien Listed as Questionable

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week Nine matchup
news

Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Nov. 2: Tristan Wirfs Upgrades to Full Participation on Thursday 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week Nine matchup
news

Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Nov. 1: Tristan Wirfs Limited on Wednesday 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week Nine matchup 
news

Buccaneers-Bills Injury Report Oct. 25: Feiler & Merriweather Ruled Out, 3 Bucs Questionable

View Wednesday's Final Injury Report ahead of the Week 8 matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football
news

Buccaneers-Bills Injury Report Oct. 24: Godwin, Mayfield Upgrade to Limited Participants on Tuesday 

A look at Tuesday's injury report ahead of the Week Eight matchup
news

Buccaneers-Bills Injury Report Oct. 23: Mayfield, Godwin, Vea Among Non-Participants 

A look at Monday's injury report ahead of the Week Eight matchup
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Nov. 17: S Ryan Neal Ruled Out 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 11 matchup 

5 Bucs to Watch Against the 49ers in Week 11

The Buccaneers will head to the West Coast to take on the 49ers in Week 11 and here are five players to watch

2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-49ers, Week 11

After both teams snapped losing streaks with impressive wins in Week 10, the Buccaneers and 49ers will meet in California on Sunday as the Tampa Bay defense tries to contain a well-rounded San Francisco attack

Todd Bowles on Having Depth with Younger Guys, Making Adjustments vs. 49ers | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 11 practice. HC Bowles discussed DB Dee Delaney being a 'Ball Hawk', younger guys stepping up and being 'comfortable' with QB Baker Mayfield playing in the pocket.

Updates: With Ryan Neal Out, Bucs Lean on Versatile DBs for Safety Depth

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

From Here to the Postseason | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about other 4-5 starts in franchise history, Thanksgiving food, the greatest non-win in team history and more

In Case You Missed It: November 17, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 11 of the 2023 regular season

How the Bucs Can Strike Gold vs. Niners | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into their takeaways from the Bucs' win vs. the Titans, the key matchups going into Week 11 vs. the 49ers and an upcoming preview of 'My Cause My Cleats' with WR Deven Thompkins & DB Dee Delaney.

Rachaad White Owns the Screen Game, Tristan Wirfs Dubs 49ers' Trent Williams the 'Best in the NFL' | Brianna's Blitz

A look at the top quotes from the previous week heading into the Buccaneers' Week 11 matchup with the 49ers

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Nov. 16: White, Goedeke Upgrade to Limited 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 11 matchup 

Week 11 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. 49ers

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 

Bucs' Attack on Titans | Battle Sound

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 10 matchup. The Bucs won 20-6 in front of their home fans.

Dave Canales Excited for Matchup with 49ers, Up to the Challenge | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 11 practice. OC Canales discussed continuing to utilize RB Rachaad White, QB Baker Mayfield's nature in the pocket and rising up to 'championship moments'.

Antoine Winfield Jr. on Bucs Staying Focused Heading to the West Coast | Press Conference

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 11 practice. S Winfield Jr. discussed containing San Francisco's offensive weapons and being hungry for his next interception.

Tristan Wirfs Talks Bucs vs. 49ers, His Touchdown Celebration | Press Conference

Tackle Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 11 practice. T Wirfs discussed RB Rachaad White's role in the offense and T Luke Goedeke's love for fishing.

Kacy Rodgers on Vita Vea's Athleticism & Versatility | Press Conference

Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Kacy Rodgers spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 11 practice. Coordinator Rodgers discussed facing the 49ers multiple offensive packages, playing physical in San Francisco and how versatile the Bucs' defensive line allows them to be.

Bucs Prepare for Battle of the Bays Against 49ers | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discusses 'Big Play' WR Mike Evans, how RB Rachaad White succeeds in space and the NFC South standings.

Photos from Bucs Practice - November 16

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 11/16/2023.

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers 

The Buccaneers will face the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Baker Mayfield: 49ers' Front Will Challenge His Time to Make Reads

Led by Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave, San Francisco's loaded defensive front has produced the fifth-highest pressure percentage in the NFL this season, and QB Baker Mayfield knows that's a big test for the Bucs' offense
Advertising