Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Nov. 17: S Ryan Neal Ruled Out 

On Friday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, safety Ryan Neal (thumb) was ruled out for Sunday's matchup. In addition, Carlton Davis (toe), Matt Feiler (knee), Josh Hayes (concussion) and Devin White (foot) were listed as questionable.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Key:
- FP = full participation in practice
- LP = limited participation in practice
- DNP = did not practice
Buccaneers
- CB Carlton Davis (toe) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- WR Mike Evans (quadriceps) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday)
- G Matt Feiler (knee) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- T Luke Goedeke (foot) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- DB Josh Hayes (concussion) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- S Ryan Neal (thumb) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
- LB Devin White (foot) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- LB Lavonte David (rest) - DNP (Friday)
49ers
- G Aaron Banks (toe) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
- DE Robert Beal (hamstring) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- CB Darrell Luter (knee) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- T Colton McKivitz (ankle/knee) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- T Trent Williams (rest) - DNP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- CB Samuel Womack (knee) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- G Nick Zakelj (biceps) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.). DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out