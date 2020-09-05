Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt Gay, A.Q. Shipley Among Cuts to Get to 53

The Bucs officially trimmed their roster to the 53-man regular-season limit on Saturday, with second-year kicker Matt Gay among 24 players waived and center A.Q. Shipley the only vested veteran to be waived

Sep 05, 2020 at 06:08 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

200813_KZ_Practice_1031
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced 26 roster moves on Saturday, the amount needed to get their active roster down to the regular-season limit of 53 players before the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline.

Those moves included the waiver of kicker Matt Gay, a 2019 fifth-round draft pick who was supplanted by recently-signed veteran Ryan Succop. The Buccaneers also waived running backs Dare Ogunbowale and Ray Calais – the latter a 2020 seventh-round draft pick – in moves likely affected by the expected signing of former Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette. The only vested veteran to be released was ninth-year center A.Q. Shipley, who had just signed with the team on August 27.

The Bucs started the weekend with 79 players after releasing veteran defensive lineman Kyle Love on Thursday. In addition to the cuts noted above, the team also waived its other seventh-round draft pick in 2020, linebacker Chapelle Russell, and trimmed its loaded tight end corps from six down to four by waiving Tanner Hudson and Codey McElroy.

Here are all the moves Tampa Bay to get their roster from 79 down to 53 active spots:

WAIVED:

  • G Zack Bailey
  • RB Ray Calais
  • OLB Kahzin Daniels
  • ILB Noah Dawkins
  • OLB Michael Divinity
  • S D'Cota Dixon
  • C Anthony Fabiano
  • K Matt Gay
  • WR Cyril Grayson
  • S Javon Hagan
  • TE Tanner Hudson
  • DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
  • G Nick Leverett
  • TE Codey McElroy
  • CB Herb Miller
  • WR Bryant Mitchell
  • RB Dare Ogunbowale
  • WR Josh Pearson
  • DL Benning Potoa'e
  • ILB Chapelle Russell
  • WR Spencer Schnell
  • C Zach Shackelford
  • QB Reid Sinnett
  • CB Mazzi Wilkins

READ MORE: 2020 Bucs Keep Nine Rookies on Initial 53-Man Roster

RELEASED:

  • C A.Q. Shipley

PLACED ON RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM LIST:

  • S Justin Evans

All of the players the Buccaneers waived on Saturday will be subject to the waiver claim system over the next 24 hours. Those who clear, such as Calais, will be prime candidates to return to the Buccaneers' practice squad. This year, each team has 16 available practice squad spots, six more than last year. Though some of those spots could be filled by players from other teams, the Buccaneers' initial practice squad of the season is usually made up largely of players the team cut the day before.

Evans was eligible for the reserve/PUP list because he started training camp on the active/PUP list. He also spent all of the 2019 season on reserve/PUP thanks to a foot injury dating back to the 2018 campaign. A player who starts the season on that list must remain there for at least six weeks, after which the team has up to five weeks to let him return to practice. Once he begins practicing, the team has a 21-day window during which he does not count against the active roster; by the end of that time the team must either activate him or place him back on the reserve list for the rest of the season.

