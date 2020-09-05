2020 Bucs Keep Nine Rookies on Initial 53-Man Roster

Fourteen of those 53 players are new to the team in 2020. That list starts with Brady, obviously, but also includes tight end Rob Gronkowski, running backs Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy and kicker Ryan Succop, the lattermost of whom replaces 2019 rookie Matt Gay. That said, every player projected to start for the team on defense is returning from last year's squad and that crew is expected to continue its momentum after a very strong finish to 2019.

The oldest player on the roster is Tom Brady, the ageless 43-year old quarterback who came to Tampa to chase titles with a new team after 20 years and six Super Bowl wins in New England. Last year, the Buccaneers opened the season with only three players on their 53 man roster aged 30 or older; this year they have nine such players, with Brady joined by Ryan Succop (33), Ndamukong Suh (33), Rob Gronkowski (31), Jason Pierre-Paul (31), Ryan Griffin (30), Blaine Gabbert (30) and Lavonte David (30). Linebacker Kevin Minter will also turn 30 during the season.

The youngest player on the roster is rookie tackle Tristan Wirfs, who won't turn 22 until after the 2020 season. Wirfs is one of nine rookies the Bucs' kept through Saturday's cuts, including five of their seven draft picks. Surprisingly, given the limited amount of time they had to make an impression compared to most seasons, four undrafted rookies made the initial 53-man roster: outside linebacker Cam Gill, wide receiver John Hurst, guard John Molchon and cornerback Parnell Motley.

Overall, the Buccaneers went slightly deeper on offense on their initial 53-man roster, keeping 26 players on that side of the ball compared to 24 on defense, with the last three spots going to the specialists. However, the very first iteration of the roster rarely stays intact for long; after players clear waivers on Sunday, some spots could turn over in the next few days. In addition, any players the Buccaneers kept through Saturday's cuts with the intention of then placing them on injured reserve would soon go on that list, possibly leading to the return of some players who didn't make the initial roster.