Buccaneers Add Flexibility to Draft Plans

Even in years when the whole first round is in motion, the teams at #9 have stayed put. In 1997, for instance, nine of the first 13 picks were traded, some of them multiple times, but the Arizona Cardinals stayed out of the fray and simply picked cornerback Tom Knight (unwisely, as it turned out). In 2012, every pick from #2 to #7 was traded but the Panthers kept #9 and used it (wisely) on linebacker Luke Kuechly. Picks seven, eight and 10 were all moved in 2008, but not #9, which the Bengals used on linebacker Keith Rivers.

Last year's draft was the unusual exception to the norm, with none of the first 14 picks changing hands, either before or after the first round commenced. The year before, however, four of the first nine picks were swapped, and for the first time in 18 years, that included #9. The Bills sent that pick plus first and fourth-round picks in 2015 to Cleveland to get up to #4 in order to take wide receiver Sammy Watkins. A little later, the Browns shipped #9 to Minnesota, along with a fifth-round pick, in order to move up one spot for cornerback Justin Gilbert.

As for that #9 pick that was used in a trade down 20 years ago, it netted the then-Houston Oilers a pretty nice haul. Oakland moved up from #17 in order to take tight end Rickey Dudley, adding in second and fourth-round picks. As an aside, Dudley would later play on the Buccaneers' 2002 Super Bowl-winning squad.

So could the Bucs hope to get a similar bounty if they chose to move down eight to 10 spots (and found a way to do so) this year? Well, draft-pick valuations have changed over the years and one trade 20 years ago hardly sets a precedent. It might help to look at trades of picks right around #9. Here are a few examples:

In 2011, Washington traded down six spots with Jacksonville and picked up an extra second-rounder, 349 overall. The Redskins also still got a valuable player at #16 in edge-rusher Ryan Kerrigan, while the Jaguars swung and missed on quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

In 2010, San Francisco sent a fourth-round pick to Denver for a little two-pick move from #13 to #11. The 49ers were after tackle Anthony Davis.

In 2008, the Saints gave up a third-rounder but got a fifth-rounder back in a deal with New England that bumped them from #10 to #7 in order to get defensive tackle Sedrick Ellis. Interestingly, the Saints did a lot better with that fifth-rounder, taking Carl Nicks, than the Patriots did with the extra third, drafting utterly forgettable defensive end Shawn Crable.

In 2006, the Broncos coughed up a third-round pick to the Rams in order to leap from #15 to #11 and take quarterback Jay Cutler.

In 2002, Kansas City moved up two spots from #8 to #6, sending a third-rounder and a future sixth-rounder to Dallas. That worked out for the Cowboys, who took five-time Pro Bowl safety Roy Williams after the Chiefs went with defensive tackle Ryan Sims (another future Buccaneer).

In 2000, Denver roughly did the opposite of their 2006 move, trading down from #10 to #15 with Baltimore, which was after wide receiver Travis Taylor. The Broncos got an extra second-rounder (#45 overall) and took cornerback Deltha O'Neal at the 15th pick.

That's still not a huge sample size of relatable trades, but it does offer some idea of what the Buccaneers might be able to gain/have to give up, in order to make a deal. A move of a couple spots down could net a fourth-rounder, for instance, while a slightly more aggressive trade of eight to 10 spots should be good enough for at least an extra second-round pick.