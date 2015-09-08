Buccaneers Add to Practice Squad

Fragel actually joined the Buccaneers as a waiver claim back in early May, just after the 2015 draft. He had been released by the Falcons, but not before he spent most of last season on Atlanta's practice squad working under then-Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter. Reunited with Koetter in Tampa, Fragel impressed enough to earn three preseason starts at right tackle after an injury to Demar Dotson. He was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round in 2013 out of Ohio State and has also logged time with the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts. Fragel spent the second half of the 2013 season on Cleveland's active roster but has yet to see action in a regular-season game.