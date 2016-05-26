Buccaneers Add Two to Secondary

In all, Elliott played in 12 games last year and contributed 37 tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one sack and one interception. The interception came against Louisville in what was essentially his first series of competitive snaps on defense. Elliott is a native of Panama City, Florida.

McFadden has had several stints on the Bucs' roster, the most recent one ending when he was waived on May 2. He first came to Tampa as a rookie in 2014, spending the first three weeks of the season on the Bucs' practice squad. After spending time with Atlanta and Carolina, McFadden returned to the Bucs last year just before the start of training camp. He later spent two weeks on Tampa Bay's active roster, sandwiched around a month on the practice squad. McFadden, who played his college ball at South Carolina State, saw action in three preseason games last summer and recorded six tackles.