Buccaneers Adjusting at Wide Receiver

To take Murphy's spot on the roster and push the Bucs' receiving corps back to five members, the team promoted another rookie, Adam Humphries, from the practice squad on Tuesday. Russell Shepard seems like a good bet to return Sunday from a hamstring injury that has cost him the last three outings, given that he practiced without limitations on Wednesday, he's a standout special-teamer and the team has a fresh need at his position. And, of course, the Buccaneers have Mike Evans, who is just starting to hit his stride in 2015 and is coming off a 164-yard performance in Washington.

Still, without Jackson, that's a group that consists of two rookies, a second-year player and a third-year pro who has seen a lot more reps in kick coverage than at receiver in his career. Evans has proved that he can put up big numbers against any opponent, but the trio of Shepard, Humphries and Dye has a total of eight NFL receptions between them.