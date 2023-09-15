Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers and Legends Launch Tampa Bay Chef Showcase

Tampa Bay-based chefs to create signature dishes at home games throughout 2023 season

Sep 14, 2023 at 08:30 PM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Legends announced the Tampa Bay Chef Showcase – a joint initiative that provides Buccaneers fans the opportunity to enjoy signature menu creations from local, award-winning culinary masters during home games this season. The program kicks off this Sunday at the Buccaneers' home opener against the Chicago Bears with Chef Ferrell Alvarez, owner of Rooster & The Till, a 2022 and 2023 Michelin Bib Gourmand Award recipient.

Each Buccaneers home game, the Tampa Bay Chef Showcase will feature a top chef from a local Bay-area restaurant creating a signature dish available for purchase at three different locations inside Raymond James Stadium. The Showcase offerings will be located in the Ybor Press concessions locations in the Hyundai and East Clubs as well as a portable station located behind section 108 on the west main concourse.

"We are fortunate to have some of the very best culinary minds in the country here in Tampa Bay, so this concept is a natural fit for us as we continually strive to elevate the gameday experience for all our fans," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "The Tampa Bay Chef Showcase is a great opportunity for some of our area's most talented chefs to demonstrate their creativity and award-winning talent, while elevating Raymond James Stadium as a local dining experience for our fans."

At Sunday's home opener, Chef Alvarez will feature his signature sandwich creation, The Shorty. The sandwich is comprised of shredded short rib, blackened red onion, fontina cheese, black garlic horsey sauce and focaccia bread, served with a side of kettle chips.

"I am looking forward to kicking off this exciting platform this weekend and providing Bucs fans with a unique take on my pulled short rib sandwich," said Chef Alvarez. "I'm proud to be part of the Tampa Bay culinary community, and it's great that the Bucs are elevating Raymond James Stadium as a stage for the food scene right here in Tampa Bay."

Additional participating restaurants in the Tampa Bay Chef Showcase include: Cena (vs. Philadelphia, 9/25), Willa's (vs. Detroit, 10/15), Meat Market (vs. Atlanta, 10/22), Donatello (vs. Tennessee, 11/12), Social Roost (vs. Jacksonville, 12/24) and Boulon (vs. New Orleans, 12/31).

