Buccaneers-Bills Injury Report Oct. 24: Godwin, Mayfield Upgrade to Limited Participants on Tuesday 

On Tuesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both Chris Godwin (neck) and Baker Mayfield (knee) upgraded to limited participation after not practicing on Monday during the walk-through. In addition, Vita Vea (groin) and Matt Feiler (knee) did not practice.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Key:
- FP = full participation in practice
- LP = limited participation in practice
- DNP = did not practice
Buccaneers
- RB Chase Edmonds (knee) - FP (Mon.), FP (Tues.)
- G Matt Feiler (knee) - DNP (Mon.), DNP (Tues.)
- WR Chris Godwin (neck) - DNP (Mon.), LP (Tues.)
- S Kaevon Merriweather (ankle) - DNP (Mon.), DNP (Tues.)
- QB Baker Mayfield (knee) - DNP (Mon.), LP (Tues.)
- NT Vita Vea (groin) - DNP (Mon.), DNP (Tues.)
Bills
- QB Josh Allen (right shoulder) - FP (Mon.), FP (Tues.)
- LB Terrel Bernard (knee) - FP (Mon.), FP (Tues.)
- T Spencer Brown (knee) - FP (Mon.), FP (Tues.)
- CB Kaiir Elam (ankle) - FP (Mon.), FP (Tues.)
- TE Dawson Knox (wrist) - DNP (Mon.), DNP (Tues.)
- DE Von Miller (rest/knee) - LP (Mon.), LP (Tues.)
- TE Quintin Morris (ankle) - DNP (Mon.), DNP (Tues.)
- DT Ed Oliver (toe) - LP (Mon.), LP (Tues.)
- DT Jordan Phillips (back) - LP (Mon.), LP (Tues.)
- LB Baylor Spector (hamstring) - DNP (Mon.), DNP (Tues.)