Buccaneers Bring Chris Conte Back

Tampa Bay's free agency additions on defense have hit the obvious needs at cornerback and defensive end with the Friday signings of Brent Grimes and Robert Ayers. That said, the safety position could have become a position of need if not for the Bucs' efforts to bring back its own. Before agreeing to terms with Conte, who had become an unrestricted free agent last Wednesday, the team also re-upped with potential unrestricted free agent Keith Tandy and gave a qualifying offer to restricted free agent Bradley McDougald.

Tampa Bay's secondary struggled for much of the 2015 season but Conte proved to be a bright spot. He played in 14 games with 13 starts and record 79 tackles, two interceptions, six passes defensed and two forced fumbles. In five NFL seasons, he has amassed 310 tackles, 11 interceptions, 27 passes defensed and four forced fumbles.