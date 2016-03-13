Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Bring Chris Conte Back

Continuing a busy first week in free agency, the Buccaneers have agreed to terms with productive safety Chris Conte.

Mar 13, 2016 at 11:26 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

313-conte.jpg

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made several additions early in free agency designed to bolster an underperforming defense. On Sunday, the team brought back one of the regulars who did live up to expectations on that 2015 squad.

NEWS: BUCS AGREE TO TERMS WITH ROBERT AYERS

The Buccaneers confirmed on Sunday evening that they had agreed to terms with safety Chris Conte, who played last season on a one-year deal after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears. Originally a third-round pick by the Bears in 2011, Conte has once again agreed to a one-year contract.

Tampa Bay's free agency additions on defense have hit the obvious needs at cornerback and defensive end with the Friday signings of Brent Grimes and Robert Ayers. That said, the safety position could have become a position of need if not for the Bucs' efforts to bring back its own. Before agreeing to terms with Conte, who had become an unrestricted free agent last Wednesday, the team also re-upped with potential unrestricted free agent Keith Tandy and gave a qualifying offer to restricted free agent Bradley McDougald.

NEWS: BUCS AGREE TO TERMS WITH BRENT GRIMES

Tampa Bay's secondary struggled for much of the 2015 season but Conte proved to be a bright spot. He played in 14 games with 13 starts and record 79 tackles, two interceptions, six passes defensed and two forced fumbles. In five NFL seasons, he has amassed 310 tackles, 11 interceptions, 27 passes defensed and four forced fumbles.

Conte's signing a year ago reunited him with his original head coach in Chicago, Lovie Smith. The Buccaneers dismissed Smith at the end of the 2015 season, hired former offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter to be the new head coach and brought in former Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Mike Smith as the new defensive coordinator. Despite the staff maneuvers – and presumably a significant change in defensive philosophies – the Buccaneers believed that Conte could once again be a valuable contributor.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 

The Buccaneers will face the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
news

Bucs Elevate David Moore, Deadrin Senat for Falcons Game

The Bucs activated WR David Moore and DL Deadrin Senat from the practice squad on Saturday, and both could address depth chart shortages on Sunday in Atlanta
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 8: Dean, White Ruled Out

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 14 matchup 
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Falcons in Week 14 

The Buccaneers will take on the Falcons in Week 14, continuing the slate of divisional foes on the 2023 itinerary. Here are five players to watch
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 

The Buccaneers will face the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Bucs vs. Falcons Week 14 | Game Trailer

The Buccaneers travel to Atlanta for a divisional game with major playoff implications.

Bucs Elevate David Moore, Deadrin Senat for Falcons Game

The Bucs activated WR David Moore and DL Deadrin Senat from the practice squad on Saturday, and both could address depth chart shortages on Sunday in Atlanta

Photos: Bucs Depart for Atlanta Falcons

View photos of the Buccaneers departing for Week 14 vs. the Atlanta Falcons

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 8: Dean, White Ruled Out

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 14 matchup 

Mike Evans Mic'd Up vs. the Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Mike Evans was mic'd up for the Bucs' Week 13 victory against the Carolina Panthers. Watch as the legend's historic game propels the Bucs over the Panthers.

Markees Watts' Feeding Tampa Bay Cleats | My Cause My Cleats

OLB Markees Watts talks about his excitement to represent Feeding Tampa Bay and explains how his journey to the NFL inspired him to give back to the community.

Todd Bowles on Lavonte David Being a 'True Leader', Focused on Game vs. Falcons | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 14 practice. HC Bowles discussed injuries ahead of Sunday vs. the Falcons and how the team has become more consistent.

Mike Evans' Shattered Records vs. Carolina, Looking to Continue in Atlanta | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into WR Mike Evans' huge game, their thoughts on the upcoming RB matchup and the keys to victory in Atlanta.

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Falcons in Week 14 

The Buccaneers will take on the Falcons in Week 14, continuing the slate of divisional foes on the 2023 itinerary. Here are five players to watch

Updates: Bucs Eagerly Anticipate Return of Lavonte David to Action

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023

2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Falcons, Week 14

The Bucs head to Atlanta for a game that is critical to their division title hopes, and they'll face a Falcons team that ranks sixth in rushing on offense and seventh in scoring on defense…Injury updates, series history, statistical leaders and more

A Critical Game in Atlanta | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about potential two-way players, the playoff implications of Sunday's game in Atlanta, best fantasy football performances and more

In Case You Missed It: December 8, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 14 of the 2023 regular season

Week 14 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 7: Vea, Dean and White Among Non-Participants 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 14 matchup 

EVERY Mike Evans Catch from 10 Consecutive Seasons of 1,000 Yards!

Watch EVERY SINGLE Mike Evans catch from his record-breaking decade in the NFL thus far. The WR has eclipsed 1,000 yards in ten straight NFL seasons to start his career.

Dave Canales: 'Chris Godwin is Magic with the Ball' | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke with the media following Thursday's Week 14 practice. OC Canales discussed how he has improved as a play caller throughout the season, QB Baker Mayfield's ability to make post-snap reads and the importance of the upcoming game against the Falcons.

Bucs Overpower Panthers in Divisional Showdown | Battle Sound

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 13 matchup. The Bucs won the important divisional game by a score of 21-18 in front of the Tampa faithful.

Bucs on the Hunt for Division Title in the NFC South | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discusses WR Mike Evans' record-breaking game, the Bucs 'young guns' continuing to perform and what is on the line in Atlanta.
Advertising