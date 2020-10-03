Buccaneers Bringing the Tailgate to Season Pass Members with 'Homegating'

Though it might be tough to get to Raymond James Stadium in person this year, the Buccaneers want to bring the tailgating experience to their most loyal fans. That's why the Buccaneers "Homegating" experience helps turn homes of Season Pass Members into a special kind of tailgate.

This season, the Buccaneers Street Team, along with the Buccaneers Cheerleaders, pirates and even an in-stadium Bud Light hawker are traveling all over the Tampa Bay community bringing tailgate essentials to fans. On Saturday, the Bucs visited the home of Brunetta Thurston, a Season Pass Member since 2005 and Bucs fan since the team's inception. A whole parade of Bucs vehicles pulled up in Thurston's Wesley Chapel neighborhood with cheers, honks and chants of "Go Bucs!"

"With the pandemic, this is one of the things has really gotten to me," Thurston said. "I'm retired, so being home and all that is nothing new. But when football season came, I get chills just thinking about it. I miss my Bucs family, so this means a whole lot."

Thurston was joined by her friend, Darla Moore, who has been a Season Pass Member since 2016 when she moved back to Tampa. The two BFFs actually met at a Women of Red event in 2016.

"And we've been friends ever since," said Thurston.

The pair have a whole Buccaneers family they've cultivated through being Season Pass Members. Their group often even travels to away games, attending the team's away games in both Jacksonville and Atlanta last season, and were disappointed that it wasn't a possibility this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"But we're proud of the Bucs," said Moore. "We're happy to support the team."