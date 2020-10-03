Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Bringing the Tailgate to Season Pass Members with 'Homegating'

We know all of the Krewe won’t be able to make it to Bucs games every Sunday this season, so the Buccaneers are bringing the gameday experience home with their “Homegating” events.

Oct 03, 2020 at 06:02 AM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 03, 2020 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers deliver homegating packages to season pass members during the 2020 Season Pass Member Homegating Surprise and Delight. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Though it might be tough to get to Raymond James Stadium in person this year, the Buccaneers want to bring the tailgating experience to their most loyal fans. That's why the Buccaneers "Homegating" experience helps turn homes of Season Pass Members into a special kind of tailgate.

This season, the Buccaneers Street Team, along with the Buccaneers Cheerleaders, pirates and even an in-stadium Bud Light hawker are traveling all over the Tampa Bay community bringing tailgate essentials to fans. On Saturday, the Bucs visited the home of Brunetta Thurston, a Season Pass Member since 2005 and Bucs fan since the team's inception. A whole parade of Bucs vehicles pulled up in Thurston's Wesley Chapel neighborhood with cheers, honks and chants of "Go Bucs!"

"With the pandemic, this is one of the things has really gotten to me," Thurston said. "I'm retired, so being home and all that is nothing new. But when football season came, I get chills just thinking about it. I miss my Bucs family, so this means a whole lot."

Thurston was joined by her friend, Darla Moore, who has been a Season Pass Member since 2016 when she moved back to Tampa. The two BFFs actually met at a Women of Red event in 2016.

"And we've been friends ever since," said Thurston.

The pair have a whole Buccaneers family they've cultivated through being Season Pass Members. Their group often even travels to away games, attending the team's away games in both Jacksonville and Atlanta last season, and were disappointed that it wasn't a possibility this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"But we're proud of the Bucs," said Moore. "We're happy to support the team."

Each member of the Krewe that gets a visit from the Buccaneers this season will receive a Homegating Kit that includes team merchandise, like a Bucs cooler bag, serving tray, wall sign, hats and souvenir cups from the stadium. Also included is a Publix gift card, 12-pack of Coca-Cola, Dasani water, a 20-pack of special Tampa Bay Buccaneers-marked Bud Light, a bag of Tostitos and a jar of queso.

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 03, 2020 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers deliver homegating packages to season pass members during the 2020 Season Pass Member Homegating Surprise and Delight. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 03, 2020 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers deliver homegating packages to season pass members during the 2020 Season Pass Member Homegating Surprise and Delight. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

"This means a whole lot," said Moore. "We're very impressed. And shocked. You definitely brought the tailgate to us so the game tomorrow will be extra special."

In addition to multiple visits to Season Pass Members each week, there will also be a Publix Homegater of the Game that will be featured on the video boards at the next home game.

Stay tuned this season and see if the Bucs brigade comes to your neighborhood as they bring the tailgate home to Season Pass Members.

