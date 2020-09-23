Buccaneers-Broncos Injury Report Sept. 23: Justin Watson Sidelined

The first injury report of the week revealed some mixed results for the Buccaneers' wide receiver room. While the team got full participation from Chris Godwin, who missed Sunday's home opener with a concussion, Scotty Miller was limited and Justin Watson did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was added to the list with a knee injury that limited his day, while left tackle Donovan Smith continues to deal with a nagging knee injury. He came out briefly in Sunday's game because of the knee issue, according to Head Coach Bruce Arians, but went right back in and continued to play. Arians said it spoke to Smith's toughness for him to continue battling through it.

The Bucs will be visiting Denver for the first time since 2012. The Mile-High City comes with its challenges given the altitude. Arians said Wednesday that the Bucs' sports science department has already been working to compensate for that and ensure the players are prepared.

The Broncos themselves have had a slew of recent injuries, including to their quarterback, Drew Lock, who was knocked out of their Week Two matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Quarterback Jeff Driskel took over in the loss and the team signed veteran Blake Bortles as further insurance at the quarterback position. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton is also out for an extended amount of time and you'll recall Denver lost perennial Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller during training camp to an ankle injury that is likely to keep him out for the season.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

WR Chris Godwin (concussion) – Full participation

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation

T Donovan Smith (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Justin Watson (shoulder) – Limited Participation

Broncos

CB Davontae Harris (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

RB Phillip Lindsay (foot) – Did Not Participate

QB Drew Lock (right shoulder) – Did Not Participate

DE Jurrell Casey (elbow) – Limited Participation

DE Shelby Harris (neck) – Limited Participation

WR Jerry Jeudy (ribs) – Limited Participation

S Trey Marshall (hip/wrist) – Limited Participation

T Garett Bolles (elbow) – Full Participation

TE Jake Butt (hand) – Full Participation

WR Tyrie Cleveland (hip) – Full Participation