Buccaneers-Browns Game to Be Blacked Out





In accordance with NFL guidelines, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers home game against the Cleveland Browns this Sunday, September 12, will not be televised in a 75-mile radius of the Tampa metropolitan area. NFL rules require host teams to declare their sellout status no later than 72 hours prior to kickoff, at which time the public is notified that a television blackout will occur if remaining tickets have not been sold.

Commonly Asked Questions:

Will the game be available at my local sports bar, on my DirecTV Sunday Ticket, NFL.com, or my mobile device?

No. Per NFL rules, the live broadcast of this game will be unavailable to all households and businesses within the 75-mile radius.

Will the game be on in homes inside the 75-mile radius if their television station is outside the radius?

No. As long as you live within 75 miles, you will be unable to see the game, regardless of the TV station's location.

Can I listen to the game on the radio?