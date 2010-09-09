Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Browns Game to Be Blacked Out

Tampa Bay’s 2010 season opener against Cleveland at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday will not be televised in a 75-mile radius of Tampa, as it did not sell out prior to 72 hours before kickoff

Sep 09, 2010 at 06:57 AM
Stadium09_09_10_1_t.jpg


In accordance with NFL guidelines, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers home game against the Cleveland Browns this Sunday, September 12, will not be televised in a 75-mile radius of the Tampa metropolitan area. NFL rules require host teams to declare their sellout status no later than 72 hours prior to kickoff, at which time the public is notified that a television blackout will occur if remaining tickets have not been sold.

Commonly Asked Questions:

Will the game be available at my local sports bar, on my DirecTV Sunday Ticket, NFL.com, or my mobile device?

No. Per NFL rules, the live broadcast of this game will be unavailable to all households and businesses within the 75-mile radius.

Will the game be on in homes inside the 75-mile radius if their television station is outside the radius?

No. As long as you live within 75 miles, you will be unable to see the game, regardless of the TV station's location.

Can I listen to the game on the radio?

Yes. The game will be available to fans through the Buccaneers Radio Network on 620 WDAE AM and US 103.5 WFUS FM, and its many affiliates throughout the Tampa metropolitan area, where fans can listen to longtime Buccaneers play-by-play man Gene Deckerhoff and color commentator and former Buccaneers tight end, Dave Moore. The Buccaneers radio broadcast may also be heard on Sirius 158 and XM 106.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tommy & Gronky are Back & Brady's Familiarity with Atlanta's DC | Carmen Catches Up

Everyone's favorite show has returned for its second season with a hilarious first episode and we catch up with Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles and various players on the Week Two Matchup with Atlanta.
news

Tom Brady: Falcons Will Make Bucs 'Earn Every Yard'

Tom Brady is undefeated in eight career games against Atlanta and the Bucs are taking a nine-game winning streak into Sunday's matchup against the 0-1 Falcons, but Brady expects a serious challenge from Arthur Smith's defense
news

How to Watch: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET.
news

Falcons-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 16: Bucs Sit Two in Thursday's Indoor Practice

The Buccaneers had two non-participants in Thursday's practice while the Falcons added a player to their injury report.
Advertising