Buccaneers Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day Ahead of Super Bowl LV

It's the first scholarship of its kind thanks to a $250,000 commitment by the Buccaneers Foundation. Last year, four female football players from around the state of Florida were surprised with the news that they won by Bucs players like Lavonte David, Mike Evans, O.J. Howard and Shaq Barrett. Lorraine Angelakos now attends Brown University, Tatiana Maker attends Central Florida, Jade Rayburn is enrolled at Florida State and Janae Scott attends Florida Southern College.

"The Bucs have done an absolutely amazing job of representing us and what we stand for and proving that women in football deserve the same recognition as anyone else," said Rayburn.

It's all in an effort to grow the game of football while supporting gender equality on and off the field. To kick off this year's scholarship and celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the Buccaneers will help to host NFL High School Play Football Day in advance of Super Bowl LV on Wednesday. The event is focused on educating and inspiring local high school football players and coaches. Participants will engage with current NFL players, NFL Legends, coaches and other leaders in the game. Then, four top teams from Hillsborough County will compete in a round-robin exhibition.