Buccaneers-Chiefs Injury Report Sept. 28: Chris Godwin, Julio Jones Return to Practice in Limited Fashion

On Wednesday's initial injury report as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear up to face the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, along with left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) upgraded to a limited designation in prep for Week Four after being non-participants last week. Other limited participants include Russell Gage (hamstring) and defensive lineman Logan Hall (groin). Both defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) and receiver Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) were non-participants in Wednesday's practice.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
QB Tom Brady (right finger) - Full Participation (Wed.)
WR Russell Gage (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
DL Logan Hall (groin) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
DT Akiem Hicks (foot) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
WR Julio Jones (knee) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
WR Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
LT Donovan Smith (elbow) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
Chiefs
K Harrison Butker (left ankle) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
DE Mike Danna (calf) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
Mecole Hardman (heel) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
DT Chris Jones (rest) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
RB Ronald Jones (illness) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) - Full Participation (Wed.)
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
T Andrew Wylie (hip) - Full Participation (Wed.)