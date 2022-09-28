Buccaneers-Chiefs Injury Report Sept. 28: Chris Godwin, Julio Jones Return to Practice in Limited Fashion

On Wednesday's initial injury report as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear up to face the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, along with left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) upgraded to a limited designation in prep for Week Four after being non-participants last week. Other limited participants include Russell Gage (hamstring) and defensive lineman Logan Hall (groin). Both defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) and receiver Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) were non-participants in Wednesday's practice.