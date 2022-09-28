Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Chiefs Injury Report Sept. 28: Chris Godwin, Julio Jones Return to Practice in Limited Fashion

Ahead of the Week Four clash, a look at Wednesday's injury report 

Sep 28, 2022 at 05:46 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

CG injury report

On Wednesday's initial injury report as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear up to face the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, along with left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) upgraded to a limited designation in prep for Week Four after being non-participants last week. Other limited participants include Russell Gage (hamstring) and defensive lineman Logan Hall (groin). Both defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) and receiver Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) were non-participants in Wednesday's practice.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

QB Tom Brady (right finger) - Full Participation (Wed.)

WR Russell Gage (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.)

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.)

DL Logan Hall (groin) - Limited Participation (Wed.)

DT Akiem Hicks (foot) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)

WR Julio Jones (knee) - Limited Participation (Wed.)

WR Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)

LT Donovan Smith (elbow) - Limited Participation (Wed.)

Chiefs

K Harrison Butker (left ankle) - Limited Participation (Wed.)

DE Mike Danna (calf) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)

Mecole Hardman (heel) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)

DT Chris Jones (rest) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)

RB Ronald Jones (illness) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) - Full Participation (Wed.)

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) - Limited Participation (Wed.)

T Andrew Wylie (hip) - Full Participation (Wed.)

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Sept. 23: Chris Godwin and Akiem Hicks Ruled Out

Ahead of the Week Three clash, a look at the Buccaneers final injury report

news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Sept. 22: Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Akiem Hicks Remain Among Non-Participants

Ahead of the Week Three clash, the Buccaneers have several players listed on the injury report

news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Sept. 21: Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Akiem Hicks Among Non-Participants

Ahead of the Week Three clash, the Buccaneers have several players listed on the injury report

news

Saints-Buccaneers Final Injury Report Sept. 16: Smith and McCollum Doubtful, Godwin Ruled Out

A look at the Buccaneers injury designations ahead of Sunday's Week Two divisional matchup with the New Orleans Saints

news

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 15: Mike Evans, Julio Jones Among Four Non-Participants on Thursday

A look at the Buccaneers injury designations ahead of Sunday's Week Two divisional matchup with the New Orleans Saints

news

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 14: Julio Jones, Chris Godwin Among Six Non-Participants

A look at the Buccaneers injury designations ahead of Sunday's Week Two divisional matchup with the New Orleans Saints

news

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 9: One Buc Out, Two Listed as Questionable

Ahead of the 2022 regular season opener, the Buccaneers have several players listed on the injury report

news

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 8: Tristan Wirfs Upgraded to Full Participation on Thursday

Ahead of the 2022 regular season opener, the Buccaneers have several players listed on the injury report

news

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 7: Russell Gage, Tristan Wirfs Among Four Limited Participants

Ahead of the 2022 regular season opener, the Buccaneers have several players on the injury report

news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 21: Ronald Jones, Breshad Perriman Ruled Out

The Bucs will be without two of their offensive pieces with five others listed as questionable for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup.

news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 20: Sean Murphy-Bunting Upgraded

The Bucs get some good news on defense ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round.

Advertising