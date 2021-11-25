Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 25: Chris Godwin, Devin White Upgraded

The Bucs had very few changes to Thursday’s Thanksgiving injury report as the team gets set to take on the Colts in Indianapolis this weekend.

Nov 25, 2021 at 01:40 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

There was good news and bad news for the Buccaneers on Thanksgiving Day as the team conducted a full practice for the first time this week. Inside linebacker Devin White, who had been a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through was back at practice in a limited capacity. Wide receiver Chris Godwin was also upgrade to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Alternatively, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was downgraded to a non-participant after practicing fully on Wednesday. That likely doesn't mean much for Pierre-Paul's status, though. He's been working through a torn rotator cuff but hasn't missed a game since Weeks Three and Four.

Quarterback Tom Brady and defensive tackle Steve McLendon were given rest days.

The Colts got good news when both cornerback T.J. Carrie and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to practice in a full capacity. Indianapolis held a walk-through on Thanksgiving so the below statuses are estimations.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • QB Tom Brady (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate
  • WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate  
  • S Mike Edwards (groin) – Limited Participation
  • WR Mike Evans (back) – Did Not Participate
  • WR Chris Godwin (foot) – Full Participation
  • TE Rob Gronkowski (back) – Full Participation  
  • LG Ali Marpet (abdomen) – Did Not Participate
  • DT Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate
  • DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (ankle) – Full Participation
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Did Not Participate
  • ILB Devin White (quadriceps) – Limited Participation
  • NT Vita Vea (knee) – Limited Participation

Colts

  • CB T.J. Carrie (knee) – Full Participation
  • WR T.Y. Hilton (toe) – Full Participation
  • LB Darius Leonard (ankle) – Limited Participation
  • G Quenton Nelson (ankle) – Limited Participation

*The Colts conducted a walk-through on Thursday. The practice status is an estimation based on the level of participation player would have had in a regular practice.

