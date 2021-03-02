Buccaneers.com 2021 Mock Draft 2.0

Back at it again with another Buccaneers.com mock draft. How lucky are all of you that Scott Smith and I are taking turns this year, thereby giving you a new mock every single week until the 2021 NFL Draft?

The usual arbitrary nature of mock drafting is now exacerbated by the fact that the Buccaneers won't make their first selection until the very last pick of the first round. Heck, it could be even later if we're talking trade scenarios but bear with me as I get my feet wet in this here #DraftSZN. I won't be doing trades quite yet, though I think Scott may have something for you come next week.

I've actually been pretty good with picking who the Buccaneers will draft in the first round the last couple years we've done this exercise, however I've now resigned myself to the near impossibility of a repeat performance given Tampa Bay's positioning. Not to brag or anything but my first pick of 2020 in these exercises was in fact, Tristan Wirfs. Though, I didn't see the trade up to number 13 coming. And in 2019, I accurately picked Devin White at fifth overall. I feel an immense amount of pressure to be right in my very first crack at it, to be sure, but with free agency still looming and the Bucs waiting behind 31 other teams in the first round, I don't think the third time will be the charm.

Qualification aside, of course I'd take this scenario any day of the week (and twice on Sundays) because it means that the Buccaneers are to now be addressed as the 'defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers' for the duration of this upcoming season.

Without further ado, let's get cracking.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Duh. Like Scott said last week, the Jaguars helped coordinator Lawrence's pro-day so I don't know what more proof you need.

2. New York Jets: QB Zach Wilson, BYU

I feel bad because I don't really think Sam Darnold has gotten a fair shake since being drafted third overall in 2018. He's going on his third head coach and fourth offensive coordinator in New York. It's probably best he starts over with a different team, which means the Jets are taking a quarterback with a top three pick for the second time in four seasons.

3. Miami Dolphins: T Penei Sewell, Oregon

And we thought last year's tackle class was good (and it was – especially for the Bucs). This one may be even better and Miami needs some further insulation for Tua.

4. Atlanta Falcons: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

I woke up this morning and, as I do most mornings, chose violence… which means I'm choosing a quarterback for Atlanta in this no-trades-allowed mock. The Falcons get one more year of Matt Ryan as he grooms his heir apparent under new head coach Arthur Smith.

5. Cincinnati Bengals: WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

They got the quarterback last year, now they get him more weapons because how old is A.J. Green?

6. Philadelphia Eagles: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

It's no secret that common sense often evades Philly in the draft. So yeah, they could go quarterback, but with the almost-certain departure of long-time playmaker Zach Ertz, they figure they need a ready-to-go replacement for Jalen Hurts to throw to. And let's face it – the Eagles aren't taking a wide receiver.

7. Detroit Lions: WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

But the Lions are! They have a shiny new (to them) toy under center now, thinking they'll be able to take a step forward under the very, uh, intense Dan Campbell with Jared Goff. Now, they get him a big-time playmaker from a big-time program.

8. Carolina Panthers: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Timeout. Could you imagine if the Eagles had taken Lance? Another North Dakota State quarterback? Six would have likely been too high for Mac Jones so Lance would have been thought of as the best available at that pick and now I'm tempted to go change my pick right now just to be devious. But I'll resist the urge and give Lance to Carolina, who is still searching for a better fit for Joe Brady's offense under center.

9. Denver Broncos: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

It's a big draft for Virginia Tech, which has an alum, Bruce Arians likely loves to see. This isn't hard though, the Broncos need help at corner and Farley is one of the best ones.

10. Dallas Cowboys: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama