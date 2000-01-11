Buccaneers Divisional Playoff Game Sold Out

Buccaneer fans will pack Raymond James Stadium on Saturday





The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced at approximately 10:40 on Tuesday morning, January 11, that the team's January 15 playoff game against the Washington Redskins is sold out.

Individual ticket sales for Saturday's game began at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning at Florida TicketMaster locations. Tickets could be purchased only at TicketMaster locations; no phone or internet sales were conducted. In addition, each customer could purchase no more than eight tickets at a time.

Season ticket holders were first given the option to purchase their respective seats for the playoffs. The entire remainder of approximately 8,000 tickets for Saturday's game was sold out within 30 minutes.

"The Buccaneers have once again enjoyed tremendous support this season," Buccaneers Executive Vice President Joel Glazer says. "This is a landmark game for us and it's a testament to this community that so many people want to share in the playoff experience."

The possibility of the NFC Championship Game being played in Tampa still exists. If the Buccaneers defeat Washington on Saturday and the Minnesota Vikings defeat the St. Louis Rams on Sunday, the NFC Championship game would pit the Vikings against the Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, January 23.