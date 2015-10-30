Buccaneers Down Several Pass-Catchers

Dye and Humphries were both impressive in the preseason after signing as undrafted rookies out of Heidelberg and Clemson, respectively. Either one or the other had been on the active roster for each of the first six games; now they'll both get a chance to prove they can produce on the NFL level. Humphries had two catches during his four-week stint on the 53-man roster while Dye made his first regular-season grab with a diving seven-yard touchdown against Washington last Sunday. The Buccaneers' offense has hit its stride in recent weeks, averaging roughly 420 yards and 30 points per game over its last three outings, and Smith thinks they can keep that momentum going even with some new faces in key roles.