Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Drop, 31-7, to Browns

The Buccaneers dropped their second game of the 2015 preseason on Saturday night.

Aug 29, 2015 at 02:48 PM
Bucs-Browns-David-600.jpg

The Buccaneers fell to 1-2 on the preseason after dropping, 31-7, to the Browns on Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

WATCH: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE GAME

The Browns scored twice in the air, once on the ground and a fourth time on special teams, returning a punt for a touchdown. The team led, 17-7, at halftime before adding two second-half scores to extend their lead to 24 points.

Buccaneers vs. Browns

Photos from the Buccaneers' preseason game against the Browns at Raymond James Stadium.

QB Jameis Winston
1 / 46
WR Louis Murphy
2 / 46
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
3 / 46
S Bradley McDougald
4 / 46
DT Gerald McCoy
5 / 46
CB Johnthan Banks
6 / 46
DE T.J. Fatinikun
7 / 46
LB Lavonte David
8 / 46
CB Johnthan Banks
9 / 46
CB Johnthan Banks
10 / 46
Bucs Defense
11 / 46
DT Gerald McCoy
12 / 46
RB Charles Sims
13 / 46
LB Kwon Alexander
14 / 46
WR Kaelin Clay
15 / 46
WR Vincent Jackson
16 / 46
WR Vincent Jackson
17 / 46
WR Vincent Jackson
18 / 46
RB Doug Martin
19 / 46
RB Martin, TE Seferian-Jenkins
20 / 46
RB Doug Martin
21 / 46
Bucs Defense
22 / 46
LB Lavonte David
23 / 46
RB Doug Martin
24 / 46
RB Doug Martin
25 / 46
WR Vincent Jackson
26 / 46
WR Vincent Jackson
27 / 46
Bucs Defense
28 / 46
QB Jameis Winston
29 / 46
Bucs Defense
30 / 46
LB Lavonte David
31 / 46
LB Kwon Alexander
32 / 46
CB Alterraun Verner
33 / 46
DE Will Gholston
34 / 46
DL Da'Quan Bowers
35 / 46
DE Larry English
36 / 46
WR Rannell Hall
37 / 46
RB Mike James
38 / 46
QB Mike Glennon
39 / 46
RB Bobby Rainey
40 / 46
RB Bobby Rainey
41 / 46
Bucs Defense
42 / 46
DE Will Gholston
43 / 46
WR Adam Humphries
44 / 46
LB Williams, DL Bowers
45 / 46
LB Josh Keyes
46 / 46
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"We didn't have a fast start," Head Coach Lovie Smiths said. "The turnover didn't help us any at all. You can't give up a punt return like that. We started playing better football by the end of the half."

Both teams kept their starters in for just one second-half drive.

Jameis Winston finished the day completing six of 15 passes for 90 yards and was intercepted once. His deepest pass of the day came on a 26-yarder to Vincent Jackson in the second quarter, which set up a Doug Martin touchdown run on the following play. Jackson finished the game as the Bucs' leading receiver with 38 yards.

READ: HALFTIME REPORT

Lavonte David was the Bucs' leading tackler, earning six stops. Kwon Alexander had five tackles, the second-most on the team, including a highlight-reel sack of Josh McCown.

The Bucs will turn around to play their final preseason game in just a few days when the team takes on the Dolphins in Miami on Thursday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Stresses Mental Fortitude in Year 3

In the process of refining his pass rush repertoire for the upcoming 2023 season, Buccaneers outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is focusing on building the "willpower to finish"

news

Bucs Sign Five Members of 2023 Draft Class

ILB SirVocea Dennis, TE Payne Durham, DB Josh Hayes, WR Trey Palmer and OLB Jose Ramirez all inked their rookie NFL contracts on Thursday following OTAs practice

news

Bucs Rookie Class Visits MacDill Air Force Base & More | Brianna's Blitz

The Buccaneers 2023 rookie class continued their community efforts with a trip to MacDill Air Force Base

news

Tristan Wirfs: Building Muscle Memory

Entering his fourth NFL season, All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs describes his transition to the blindside protector role

Advertising