Buccaneers Drop, 31-7, to Browns

"We didn't have a fast start," Head Coach Lovie Smiths said. "The turnover didn't help us any at all. You can't give up a punt return like that. We started playing better football by the end of the half."

Both teams kept their starters in for just one second-half drive.

Jameis Winston finished the day completing six of 15 passes for 90 yards and was intercepted once. His deepest pass of the day came on a 26-yarder to Vincent Jackson in the second quarter, which set up a Doug Martin touchdown run on the following play. Jackson finished the game as the Bucs' leading receiver with 38 yards.

Lavonte David was the Bucs' leading tackler, earning six stops. Kwon Alexander had five tackles, the second-most on the team, including a highlight-reel sack of Josh McCown.