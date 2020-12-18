Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 18: All Buccaneers Available

The Buccaneers held their last practice of the week before heading to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday. Injury-wise, they're doing okay. It was the Reserve/COVID-19 list that has been the story this week.

From an injury standpoint, no players have gameday designations, meaning they should all be available come Sunday. Head Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that cornerback Jamel Dean would be a game-time decision based on how he feels coming back from a groin injury. Left tackle Donovan Smith has been removed from the injury list and placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list due to a close contact which will make him unavailable for Sunday's game. Running back Ronald Jones, who is also on the list and battling a broken pinky finger, will also likely not play Sunday.

The good news is that the Bucs' specialists – all three including kicker Ryan Succop, punter Bradley Pinion and long snapper Zach Triner – have all returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and practiced with the team on Friday.

In addition, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Chad Wade will be unavailable for Sunday's game.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

CB Jamel Dean (groin) – Full Participation

ILB Lavonte David (not injury related) – Full Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related) – Full Participation

T Joe Haeg (illness) – Full Participation

NT Steve McLendon (elbow) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate