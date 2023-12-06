Buccaneers-Falcons: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 14

TOP STORYLINES

A Chance to Take Control, for Both Teams – The Buccaneers don't necessarily have to win every remaining game to stay alive, as if they were already in the playoffs, nor do the Falcons or Saints. However, it's hard to overstate the importance of this particular game to Tampa Bay's chances of making it to the real dance. A loss would functionally put the Bucs three games behind the Falcons with four to go, since Atlanta would have a two-game lead on them and a hefty tiebreaker with the head-to-head sweep. The Falcons would also have a 4-0 record in the division, compared to 2-2 for Tampa Bay and either 2-2 or 1-3 for the Saints depending upon the outcome of their matchup with the Panthers. A win in Atlanta, on the other hand, would give the Buccaneers a share of first and control of their own postseason destiny. The Bucs would win the division if they won their final four games, regardless of what Atlanta or New Orleans did in their other games. If the Falcons also won their last four, the Buccaneers would take the division based on their record in common games – that is, a better record against the 12 opponents the Falcons also played.

Seeing Red – The previous game in Week Seven and the statistics through 13 weeks for the Bucs and Falcons suggest that a close game is likely. The Bucs are scoring 19.4 points per game while the Falcons have put up 18.8 points per game. Tampa Bay's defense has allowed 20.4 per game, compared to 20.0 for Atlanta's defense. If the game is close at the end, the battle that determines the outcome may be what happens when and if the Bucs' offense gets into Atlanta's red zone. For a good portion of the season, the Buccaneers had the league's top-performing red zone defense, in terms of percentage of drives insider their 20 that they allow to reach the end zone. Tampa Bay is still fourth in that regard, but it's now Atlanta who leads the league, allowing touchdowns on just 37.14% of opposing red zone drives. The overall NFL average in this category is 51.3%. Atlanta is also first in touchdown percentage on drives that broach their 30-yard line, at 30.6% compared to the league average of 46.6%. In addition, only 53.3% of the drives that have reached goal-to-go against Atlanta have resulted in touchdowns; the league average is 71.5%. The Buccaneers' offense has been up and down in both categories in 2023 but has struggled a bit of late and has dropped to 27th in the league. However, Tampa Bay did punch it into the end zone on two of their three trips inside the 20 last Sunday against the Panthers, which proved critical in a close finish. It likely will be in Atlanta, as well.

The Run Down – The last time the Bucs and Falcons played, at Raymond James Stadium, the visitors had a clear edge in the ground game. Even with rookie first-rounder Bijan Robinson held out for most of the game, Atlanta ran for 156 total yards compared to 73 for the Buccaneers. This is not a surprising outcome, given that the Falcons are ranked sixth in the league in rushing yards per game, while the Bucs are ranked 30th. However, the Bucs might be able to even the playing field in the rematch, as their ground game has finally started to get into gear in the back half of the season. Their last two games have been their two best in terms of the rushing attack, with 125 yards and 6.6 per carry in Indianapolis followed by 128 and 4.6 in the win over Carolina. The Bucs and Falcons don't exactly go about it the same way, though. While Robinson is the team leader with 756 rushing yards, Atlanta has more of a committee approach, frequently getting Tyler Allgeier (492) and Cordarrelle Patterson (130) involved, as well. Even quarterback Desmond Ridder has rushed for 180 yards and four touchdowns. The Bucs funnel almost all of their ground game through second-year man Rachaad White, who has 184 rushing yards over the last two weeks. He has taken 176 handoffs while the other three running backs on the team have combined for 60. Both teams' defenses have stopped the run fairly well, with the Bucs ranking 10th (99.0 yards allowed per game) and the Falcons ranking 15th (107.8). Atlanta leads the league in percentage of run plays called on first-and-10, so the Bucs' ability to keep them from getting going early could be critical.