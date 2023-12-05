Bucs' Release Week 14 Depth Chart: J.J. Russell Steps Up

The only change on the Bucs' depth chart in Week 14 was in the reserve spot behind defensive lineman Calijah Kancey. With Mike Greene going on injured reserve, the Buccaneers promoted Pat O'Connor from the practice squad for the second time this season. O'Connor played 10 snaps on special teams against the Panthers but did not get into the game on defense.

The big story for the Bucs' defense in Week 13 was the absences of 80% of the team's depth chart at off-ball linebacker for more than three quarters of the game. The Bucs were without Lavonte David, Devin White and SirVocea Dennis due to illness or injury, leaving J.J. Russell and K.J. Britt to start without any official backups. When Britt went down with a back injury after seven defensive snaps, safety Ryan Neal came into the game to play linebacker and wound up with 57 snaps, his most since Week Eight. Neal finished the game with four tackles, including one key stop for a loss near the Bucs' goal line in the second quarter.

Russell played all but one snap and turned in seven tackles and his first career sack. Without Neal available to split snaps at safety with Dee Delaney, as had been the modus operandi over the previous month, undrafted rookie Kaevon Merriweather got extensive playing time for the second time this season. In this case, he played 35 of the 72 defensive snaps, while Delaney played 38.

The Panthers' offense used "11" personnel, with three receivers, on 88.4% of their plays, which meant a lot of work for Bucs slot corner Christian Izien. Izien played 62 of a possible 72 snaps and recorded five tackles plus a forced fumble. That was his highest percentage of playing time since he was on the field for 63 of 69 snaps against Buffalo in Week Eight.

SPECIALISTS

P: Jake Camarda

PK: Chase McLaughlin

KO: Jake Camarda

H: Jake Camarda

LS: Zach Triner

PR: Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer *

KR: Deven Thompkins, Rachaad White