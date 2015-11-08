Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Fall, 32-18, to Giants in Week 9

Tampa Bay dropped to 3-5 after losing to New York on Sunday.

Nov 08, 2015 at 11:10 AM

Photos: Buccaneers vs. Giants, Week 9

Photos from Buccaneers vs. Giants at Raymond James Stadium.

CB Sterling Moore
P Jacob Schum, K Connor Barth
LB Lavonte David
LB Kwon Alexander
Bucs Defense
QB Jameis Winston
WR Mike Evans
LB Kwon Alexander
DT Gerald McCoy
DT Gerald McCoy
LB Lavonte David
LB Kwon Alexander
RB Doug Martin
S Keith Tandy
S Keith Tandy
LB Kwon Alexander
WR Mike Evans
RB Charles Sims
RB Charles Sims
Bucs Defense
CB Alterraun Verner
CB Alterraun Verner
S Chris Conte
DE Howard Jones
RB Doug Martin
RB Doug Martin
WR Mike Evans
LB Bruce Carter
CB Sterling Moore
RB Bobby Rainey
WR Adam Humphries
WR Mike Evans
TE Cameron Brate
LB Bruce Carter
LB Kwon Alexander
S Chris Conte
CB Alterraun Verner
DE William Gholston
CB Alterraun Verner
CB Alterraun Verner
CB Alterraun Verner
CB Alterraun Verner, CB Sterling Moore
CB Mike Jenkins, CB Altteraun Verner
QB Jameis Winston
QB Jameis Winston
WR Mike Evans
RB Charles Sims
WR Mike Evans
DT Tony McDaniel
RB Charles Sims
WR Mike Evans
QB Jameis Winston
QB Jameis Winston
Offense Celebrates Jameis Winston's TD
WR Mike Evans
DT Akeem Spence
LB Lavonte David
LB Lavonte David
RB Charles Sims
WR Mike Evans
WR Mike Evans
The Bucs fell to 3-5 after losing, 32-18, to the Giants at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday afternoon. The Bucs struggled in the red zone, kicking field goals three times inside the 10, and were penalized nine times in the loss.

WATCH: BUCS VS. GIANTS HIGHLIGHTS

After trailing for the majority of the game, Tampa Bay found themselves in a position to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Down by eight, Jameis Winston scrambled for a touchdown to cut New York's lead to two. The Bucs went for two following the score, but the pass fell incomplete. New York added a field goal with 7:24 and :28 left to go up 26-18. The Giants scored once more, recovering a fumble for a touchdown on a hook-and-lateral attempt by the Bucs' with time expiring.

Jameis Winston finished the day completing 19 of 36 passes for 247 yards. His rushing touchdown was his only score of the game. Sunday marked the fourth consecutive game he's gone without an interception.

His top target, Mike Evans, finished with over 100 yards for the third time this season. Evans, who struggled at times with drops, caught eight passes for 152 yards.

Helped by a 59-yarder, Charles Sims led the Bucs in rushing with 78 yards. As a unit, Tampa Bay ran for 136 yards.

WATCH: CHARLES' SIMS 59-YARD RUN

The Bucs' defense forced two turnovers, both coming off of interceptions. Lavonte David led the team in tackles with 11 while Kwon Alexander finished with 10.

The Bucs are set to meet the Cowboys next weekend at home. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

