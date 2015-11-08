Buccaneers Fall, 32-18, to Giants in Week 9

The Bucs fell to 3-5 after losing, 32-18, to the Giants at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday afternoon. The Bucs struggled in the red zone, kicking field goals three times inside the 10, and were penalized nine times in the loss.

After trailing for the majority of the game, Tampa Bay found themselves in a position to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Down by eight, Jameis Winston scrambled for a touchdown to cut New York's lead to two. The Bucs went for two following the score, but the pass fell incomplete. New York added a field goal with 7:24 and :28 left to go up 26-18. The Giants scored once more, recovering a fumble for a touchdown on a hook-and-lateral attempt by the Bucs' with time expiring.