Buccaneers Fall, 32-18, to Giants in Week 9

Photos from Buccaneers vs. Giants at Raymond James Stadium.
The Bucs fell to 3-5 after losing, 32-18, to the Giants at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday afternoon. The Bucs struggled in the red zone, kicking field goals three times inside the 10, and were penalized nine times in the loss.
WATCH: BUCS VS. GIANTS HIGHLIGHTS
After trailing for the majority of the game, Tampa Bay found themselves in a position to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Down by eight, Jameis Winston scrambled for a touchdown to cut New York's lead to two. The Bucs went for two following the score, but the pass fell incomplete. New York added a field goal with 7:24 and :28 left to go up 26-18. The Giants scored once more, recovering a fumble for a touchdown on a hook-and-lateral attempt by the Bucs' with time expiring.
Jameis Winston finished the day completing 19 of 36 passes for 247 yards. His rushing touchdown was his only score of the game. Sunday marked the fourth consecutive game he's gone without an interception.
His top target, Mike Evans, finished with over 100 yards for the third time this season. Evans, who struggled at times with drops, caught eight passes for 152 yards.
Helped by a 59-yarder, Charles Sims led the Bucs in rushing with 78 yards. As a unit, Tampa Bay ran for 136 yards.
WATCH: CHARLES' SIMS 59-YARD RUN
The Bucs' defense forced two turnovers, both coming off of interceptions. Lavonte David led the team in tackles with 11 while Kwon Alexander finished with 10.
The Bucs are set to meet the Cowboys next weekend at home.