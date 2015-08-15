Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers fall to Vikings, 26-16

The Buccaneers dropped their opening preseason game to the Vikings.

In their first game of the 2015 preseason, the Buccaneers fell, 26-16, to the Vikings on Saturday night at TCF Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

The game marked Jameis Winston's NFL debut. He completed nine of 19 passes for 131 yards and rushing for a touchdown. On his first completion of his pro career, Winston connected with wide receiver Vincent Jackson to pick up 40 yards.

The Bucs defense forced three turnovers, all of which came on fumbles. Linebacker Khaseem Green forced one of those fumbles an on impressive, extra-effort play and led the team in tackles with five.

Also scoring for the Bucs was kicker Patrick Murray, who booted a 32-yard field goal in the first quarter, and running back Mike James, who punched in a three-yard run in the third.

Louis Murphy led the team in receving, catching four passes for 54 yards, while Bobby Rainey's 20 rushing yards were a team-high. The Bucs will next take the field on Monday, August 24 against the Bengals in Tampa.

