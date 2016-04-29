Buccaneers Get a Leg Up with Aguayo

"We had [Aguayo] targeted all along and if you really think about what happened, is we really just picked the kicker in the third round," said Head Coach Dirk Koetter. "The extra pick we got in the fourth, we gave it back up, used that same third round pick we were going to use in the first place to take the kicker. That's exactly what happened, so if we would've just taken him in the third round the first time and there would've been no trades yesterday or today then we wouldn't even be talking about the rest of that."