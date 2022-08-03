Buccaneers Give Back on Community Impact Day

Additionally, 20 foster families from A Door of Hope received back-to-school backpacks and non-refrigerated grocery items from inside linebacker Devin White following practice in coordination with White's foundation, 'Get Live 45 Foundation,' founded in 2021. Underserved children in the Tampa area were able to receive necessity items for school to optimize education. The mission of A Door of Hope is to exemplify God's love for foster children and families by providing a Christian environment for every foster child and biblical counsel and supportive services through partnership with the Christian community. White's love for family developed into a passion and inspired him to become a catalyst in the community, providing hope and meaningful moments to children in the foster care system. "Do not let anyone tell you that you cannot do something because you can," White said in his closing statement.