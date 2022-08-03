Buccaneers Give Back on Community Impact Day

On Wednesday inside the AdventHealth Training Facility, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prioritized community outreach. Several organizations were invited to training camp on Wednesday, August 3 to watch the team practice and to receive an unforgettable memory on turf.
As part of a tradition spanning over a decade, athletes from Special Olympics Florida were invited to participate in drills with staff members on the field following the morning practice session, and received autographs from over 20 cornerstone Buccaneers' players. Over 100 guests with elated faces showcased their athletic skills. Special Olympics Florida serves over 60,000 athletes across the state and aims to improve the lives of those with intellectual disabilities to create communities of inclusion. The Buccaneers joined hands in celebrating a community where everyone has the chance to develop physically, socially and emotionally through the unification of sports.
View some of the top photos from Community Impact Day at Bucs Training Camp.
Additionally, 20 foster families from A Door of Hope received back-to-school backpacks and non-refrigerated grocery items from inside linebacker Devin White following practice in coordination with White's foundation, 'Get Live 45 Foundation,' founded in 2021. Underserved children in the Tampa area were able to receive necessity items for school to optimize education. The mission of A Door of Hope is to exemplify God's love for foster children and families by providing a Christian environment for every foster child and biblical counsel and supportive services through partnership with the Christian community. White's love for family developed into a passion and inspired him to become a catalyst in the community, providing hope and meaningful moments to children in the foster care system. "Do not let anyone tell you that you cannot do something because you can," White said in his closing statement.
Over 20 organizations participated in the festivities, including Metropolitan Ministries, Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay, Big Brothers Big Sisters Tampa Bay, Wheelchairs 4 Kids, Heart Gallery Tampa and Children's Dream Fund.