Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Give Back on Community Impact Day

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a break from training camp to amplify community outreach programs 

Aug 03, 2022 at 02:19 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On Wednesday inside the AdventHealth Training Facility, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prioritized community outreach. Several organizations were invited to training camp on Wednesday, August 3 to watch the team practice and to receive an unforgettable memory on turf.

As part of a tradition spanning over a decade, athletes from Special Olympics Florida were invited to participate in drills with staff members on the field following the morning practice session, and received autographs from over 20 cornerstone Buccaneers' players. Over 100 guests with elated faces showcased their athletic skills. Special Olympics Florida serves over 60,000 athletes across the state and aims to improve the lives of those with intellectual disabilities to create communities of inclusion. The Buccaneers joined hands in celebrating a community where everyone has the chance to develop physically, socially and emotionally through the unification of sports.

Bucs' Community Impact Day at Training Camp 2022 | Gallery

View some of the top photos from Community Impact Day at Bucs Training Camp.

Additionally, 20 foster families from A Door of Hope received back-to-school backpacks and non-refrigerated grocery items from inside linebacker Devin White following practice in coordination with White's foundation, 'Get Live 45 Foundation,' founded in 2021. Underserved children in the Tampa area were able to receive necessity items for school to optimize education. The mission of A Door of Hope is to exemplify God's love for foster children and families by providing a Christian environment for every foster child and biblical counsel and supportive services through partnership with the Christian community. White's love for family developed into a passion and inspired him to become a catalyst in the community, providing hope and meaningful moments to children in the foster care system. "Do not let anyone tell you that you cannot do something because you can," White said in his closing statement.

Over 20 organizations participated in the festivities, including Metropolitan Ministries, Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay, Big Brothers Big Sisters Tampa Bay, Wheelchairs 4 Kids, Heart Gallery Tampa and Children's Dream Fund.

Related Content

news

The Mike Evans Family Foundation Facilitates Youth Empowerment in Off-The-Field Charity Events

Buccaneers' standout receiver Mike Evans and his foundation hosted their 3rd Annual Golf Tournament and Inaugural Gala over the weekend following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp.

news

Bucs Raise over $117,000 in Donations Towards This Year's 8th Annual Cut and Color For The Cure Challenge

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers raise more than $117,000 for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's "Cut And Color For A Cure."

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation for "Cut and Color for a Cure" on June 8

Players and staff will have hair shaved/colored by pediatric cancer patients to support fight against childhood cancer

news

Buccaneers Players and Staff Join Hands with Tech Leader Jabil for "Day of Service" to Revitalize Recreation Center

During the week, the Buccaneers and Jabil partnered to give back to the East Tampa community with enhancement project.

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Become First NFL Team to Establish Coach of the Week Program Dedicated to Girls Flag Football

Online voting begins today for the weekly honor presented by Nike

news

Preseason Classic Kicks Off!

On Thursday, the nation's largest girls flag football tournament – an annual event hosted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – kicked off with the help of some notable names

news

Dairy Council of Florida, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Feeding Tampa Bay Celebrate Food Pantry Opening at Potter Elementary School

Buccaneers WR Scotty Miller, Superintendent Addison Davis and Community Leaders Help Open New Food Pantry That Will Provide Healthy Meals and Dairy Products for Families; Pantry Made Possible in Part by NFL Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Grant

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Announces Applications Are Open For The Third Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship

news

Bucs Defensive Line Launches Mobile Food Pantry to Feed East Tampa Families for Entire Year

Wednesday's Kickoff Event the First of Two Dozen Mobile Food Pantries with Feeding Tampa Bay That Will Support the Community Throughout 2022

news

It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like 'O-Line Lights Up Christmas'

The Buccaneers' offensive line, in collaboration with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Publix, helped bring holiday surprises to Bay-area families on Monday.

news

Mike and Ashli Evans to Present College Scholarships to Six High School Students During Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game on Dec. 19

Catch for Christmas Scholarship Program, with support from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and AdventHealth, is providing Florida Prepaid Four-Year University Plans to Local Students

