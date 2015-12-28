Buccaneers Have Big-Play Tight Ends

The 2012 team got its record total on 1,008 plays, averaging 5.77 yards per snap, which was also a single-season franchise record. The 2015 team is on pace to run almost the exact some number of plays (1,009), so it would obviously set the team record for yards per play if it surpassed that 2012 total of 5,820. In fact, the Bucs are currently averaging 5.95 yards per play.

As Kania noted, the Bucs rank seventh in the NFL in yards per game, which if maintained would be the team's highest finish on that chart ever, besting a ninth-place standing in 2012. Tampa Bay also currently ranks 10th in the NFL on defense, which of course is a far more common occurrence in team history. The Bucs have enjoyed 14 previous seasons of top-10 defensive rankings, including the top spot in 1979, 2002 and 2005. What the current team has a chance to do is finish in the top 10 in both offense and defense, something it has done just once before. That was in 2003, when the defending Super Bowl champs ranked 10th on offense and fifth on defense. At the moment, Tampa Bay is one of six teams ranked in the top 10 on both sides, and the other five are all currently holding on to playoff spots: Cincinnati, New England, the N.Y. Jets, Arizona and Seattle.

The Buccaneers gained 389 yards against Chicago on Sunday while giving up 327, but they lost by five points, in part due to one very big missed opportunity in the red zone. Safety Harold Jones-Quartey's interception of a pressured Winston pass at the Chicago goal line marked the first time since Week Four that the Buccaneers had breached the opponent's red zone but not come away with any points. Since a pair of missed field goals against Carolina in Week Four, the Bucs had scored on 34 consecutive drives inside the 20 before Jones-Quartey's pick.

That ill-fated pass was the first red zone interception the Bucs' rookie passer has thrown all season. Meanwhile, Winston has tossed 22 touchdown passes, the most ever for a Buccaneer rookie and close to the most any NFL rookie has thrown since the merger. Winston has already tied the fourth-highest touchdown pass total in Tampa Bay annals.

Most Touchdown Passes, Single Season, Buccaneers

Player

Season

TD Passes

Josh Freeman

2012

27

2. Brad Johnson

2003

26

3. Josh Freeman

2010

25

4t. Brad Johnson

2003

22

4t. Jameis Winston

2015

22

Most Touchdown Passes, Single Season, NFL Rookie, Since 1970

Player

Team

Season

TD Passes

1t. Peyton Manning

IND

1998

26

1t. Russell Wilson

SEA

2012

26

Andrew Luck

IND

2012

23

4. Jameis Winston*

TB

2015

22

5t. Cam Newton

CAR

2011

21

5t. Derek Carr

OAK

2014

21

7t. Andy Dalton

CIN

2011

20

7t. Robert Griffin III

WAS

2012

20

7t. Dan Marino

MIA

1983

20

10t. Mike Glennon

TB

2013

19

10t. Marcus Mariota*

TEN

2015

19

10t. Jim Plunkett

NE

1971

19

Winston has thrown for 3,717 yards and is on pace for 3,965 after one more outing. That would be the third-highest mark for an NFL rookie since the merger; he's already fourth on that list and is virtually guaranteed to pass Peyton Manning and move up a spot. Winston is also likely to finish with the second-most passing yards in Buccaneer history, rookie or not.

Most Passing Yards, Single Season, NFL Rookie, Since 1970

Player

Team

Season

Yards

Andrew Luck

IND

2012

4,374

2. Cam Newton

CAR

2011

4,051

3. Peyton Manning

IND

1998

3,739

4. Jameis Winston

TB

2015

3,717

5. Sam Bradford

STL

2010

3,512

6. Matt Ryan

ATL

2008

3,440

7. Andy Dalton

CIN

2011

3,398

8. Brandon Weeden

CLE

2012

3,385

9. Ryan Tannehill

MIA

2012

3,294

Derek Carr

OAK

2014

3,270

Most Passing Yards, Single Season, Buccaneers

Player

Season

Yards

Josh Freeman

2012

4,065

2. Brad Johnson

2003

3,811

3. Jameis Winston

2015

3,717

4. Josh Freeman

2011

3,592

5. Doug Williams

1981

3,563

For much of the game on Sunday, Winston enjoyed good protection in the pocket. He dropped back 30 times and was sacked only once. Tampa Bay's offense has improved to eighth in the NFL in sacks allowed per pass play, thanks in large part to the fact that Winston has been taken down just three times in the last four games combined. That's a very nice run, one that no Buccaneer team has rivaled since 2007. The last time Tampa Bay allowed three or fewer sacks in a four-game stretch was Games 3-6 in '07, with a total of two allowed across games against St. Louis, Carolina, Indianapolis and Tennessee.

While offensive linemen do not generate many stats apart from games and starts, they are usually judged by how well their team runs the ball and protects the passer. The Bucs' offensive line has been considered a pleasant surprise all season, and despite starting two rookies in left tackle Donovan Smith and right guard Ali Marpet, it has fared well in those two categories. In fact, Tampa Bay has one of just three offenses in the NFL that ranks in the top 10 in both sacks per pass play and rushing yards per game.

Team

SPP*

Rank

Rush YPG

Rank

Tampa Bay

.048

8

139.0

4

Arizona

.046

6

126.0

6

St. Louis

.040

3

121.7