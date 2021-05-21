Buccaneers and Jabil Complete 2021 "Day of Service" Project to Support Clearwater Youths & Carry on Social Justice Initiative  

This week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers teamed up with technology manufacturing leader and corporate partner, Jabil Inc., to strengthen a community area in need through a collaborative "Day of Service." Over four days, 150 staff between the two organizations dedicated their time to renovate and refresh the Wood Valley Boys & Girls Club, a facility and resource that serves more than 100 children daily from the Clearwater area.

The completed project features a refurbished technology lab with enhanced tools for student success, including new computer monitors, a multi-function laser printer, collaboration tables and a 75" Smart TV. Renovations to multi-purpose rooms, including new wall murals, televisions, and game area upgrades will encourage peer engagement while increasing the functionality of the space. Additionally, the facility received a new outdoor STEM learning space and picnic area, as well as new paint throughout the building.

"The Buccaneers are proud to team up with a valued partner in Jabil with whom we share a common vision: a brighter future for Tampa Bay's youth," said Tampa Bay Buccaneers Co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz. "Our annual Day of Service projects are another extension of the team's Social Justice Initiative, breaking down barriers to success and providing critical resources for children and families who need them most. We are thankful for everyone's efforts this week that will have an immediate impact in this neighborhood and show how volunteerism is truly a tool to uplift a community."