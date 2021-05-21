Buccaneers and Jabil Complete 2021 "Day of Service" Project to Support Clearwater Youths & Carry on Social Justice Initiative  

This week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers teamed up with technology manufacturing leader and corporate partner, Jabil Inc., to strengthen a community area in need through a collaborative "Day of Service." Over four days, 150 staff between the two organizations dedicated their time to renovate and refresh the Wood Valley Boys & Girls Club, a facility and resource that serves more than 100 children daily from the Clearwater area.
The completed project features a refurbished technology lab with enhanced tools for student success, including new computer monitors, a multi-function laser printer, collaboration tables and a 75" Smart TV. Renovations to multi-purpose rooms, including new wall murals, televisions, and game area upgrades will encourage peer engagement while increasing the functionality of the space. Additionally, the facility received a new outdoor STEM learning space and picnic area, as well as new paint throughout the building.
"The Buccaneers are proud to team up with a valued partner in Jabil with whom we share a common vision: a brighter future for Tampa Bay's youth," said Tampa Bay Buccaneers Co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz. "Our annual Day of Service projects are another extension of the team's Social Justice Initiative, breaking down barriers to success and providing critical resources for children and families who need them most. We are thankful for everyone's efforts this week that will have an immediate impact in this neighborhood and show how volunteerism is truly a tool to uplift a community."
"Jabil is proud to be part of this community initiative, as you can see by overwhelming support from all levels of our organization who have volunteered throughout the week. Making a positive impact in the Tampa Bay community is the foundation of the Jabil–Buccaneers partnership," said LaShawne Meriwether, Jabil vice president of talent, diversity and community. "Both organizations are passionate about helping the youth in our community. We believe providing them with safe places to learn and giving them the tools and resources to do so is the first step in allowing them to dream big and reach their full potential."
View photos of the Buccaneers Day of Service event.
On Friday afternoon, project renovations were revealed to a group of students who attend the Wood Valley Boys & Girls Club. Dozens of staff from the Buccaneers and Jabil were on hand, along with City of Clearwater representatives including Councilmember David Allbritton, and leadership from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast who thanked the organizations for their efforts to support local youths and make a difference all over Tampa Bay.
"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil completely transformed our Wood Valley club," said Freddy Williams, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast CEO. "This is such a unique community – a very tight-knit community that's built on trust, and there's a lot of pride here. To have these types of investments is going to inspire others and it's going to inspire our kids. It's humbling, it sends a strong statement and we couldn't be more grateful."
This is the fourth consecutive year that the Buccaneers and Jabil have joined forces on a "Day of Service" to help renovate a local community center with projects carried out in both Hillsborough (Oak Park and Grant Park) and Pinellas (Wood Valley and Pinellas Park) counties. To allow large-scale staff participation while adhering to health and safety guidelines, volunteer shifts for this year's event were spread out over four days. Staff members followed social distancing protocols throughout the volunteer shifts.
This week's project is another extension of the Buccaneers Social Justice Initiative, aimed at breaking down barriers to racial and social equality. Youth empowerment has been a focal point of the overarching initiative, which engages Buccaneers players, coaches and staff in year-round efforts and events that help achieve social justice. The collaboration between the Buccaneers and Jabil symbolizes both organizations' commitment to volunteerism, providing resources to underserved communities and enriching Tampa Bay through impactful teamwork.