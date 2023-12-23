Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 22: Winfield Jr. & Gholston Listed as Questionable, Godwin Fully Participates

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup

Dec 22, 2023 at 08:00 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

injury

On Friday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ruled WR Rakim Jarrett out while giving questionable statues to DL Will Gholston and S Antoine Winfield Jr. The Jaguars are listing 6 players as questionable, including QB Trevor Lawrence.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Key:

  • FP = full participation in practice
  • LP = limited participation in practice
  • DNP = did not practice

Buccaneers

  • WR Rakim Jarrett (quadriceps) - FP (Wed.), FP (Friday), Game Status: Out
  • DL Will Gholston (knee/ankle) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Friday), Game Status: Questionable
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (calf) - DNP (Fri.), Game Status: Questionable
  • CB Carlton Davis III (groin) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • WR Chris Godwin (knee/rest) - LP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • CB Josh Hayes (illness) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • S Ryan Neal (back) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • NT Vita Vea (toe) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • LB Devin White (foot) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)

Jaguars

  • CB Christian Braswell (hamstring) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Friday), Game Status: Questionable **
  • CB Tyson Campbell (quadriceps) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Friday), Game Status: Questionable
  • TE Brenton Strange (foot) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Friday), Game Status: Questionable
  • S Andre Cisco (groin) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP Friday), Game Status: Questionable
  • WR Zay Jones (knee/hamstring) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), LP (Friday), Game Status: Questionable
  • QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle/concussion) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), LP (Friday), Game Status: Questionable
  • OL Ezra Cleveland (knee) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Friday)
  • QB C.J. Beathard (left shoulder) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • OL Walker Little (hamstring) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Friday)

** Designated to return from Injured Reserve: Currently within 21-day practice window.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 21: Chris Godwin Downgraded to Non-Participation 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup
news

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 20: Vea, Godwin, Gholston Practiced in a Limited Fashion 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup 
news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Dec. 15: Davis, Gholston Ruled Out 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup
news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Dec. 14: Dean, White Upgrade to Full Participation 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup
news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Dec. 13: Godwin, Vea and Davis Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 8: Dean, White Ruled Out

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 14 matchup 
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 7: Vea, Dean and White Among Non-Participants 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 14 matchup 
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 6: Vea, Dean, White Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 14 matchup 
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 1: White, David, Dean Ruled Out 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 13 matchup 
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 30: White Did Not Participate, Godwin Limited on Thursday

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 13 matchup
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 29: David, Dean and Dennis Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 13 matchup
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 22: Winfield Jr. & Gholston Listed as Questionable, Godwin Fully Participates

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup

Bucs Holiday Initiatives, NFL Expands Hispanic Heritage Foundation | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the Buccaneers' community outreach initiates over the previous week and the league's expansion of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) 

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Jaguars in Week 16

The Buccaneers will take on the Jaguars on Christmas Eve as they continue their hunt for the NFC South crown. Here are five players to watch

2023 Game Preview: Jaguars-Buccaneers, Week 16

Raymond James Stadium will be home to a clash between two Florida teams in first place in their division but scratching and clawing to maintain their spot in the playoff hunt

10 Years, 1,000 Yards: Mike Evans Sets the Bar Again | In the Current

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for a playoff push, the team can count on contributors like Mike Evans in the race for the NFC South. It just so happens that the WR rewrites history in the process.

Calijah Kancey Mic'd Up vs. the Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey was mic'd up for the Bucs' Week 15 victory against the Green Bay Packers. Watch as the rookie shuts down the run and motivates his team during an impactful win in Green Bay.

Todd Bowles on Playing 'Meaningful' Football in December | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 16 practice. HC Bowles discussed WR Rakim Jarrett's status and his wishes for Christmas.

A Career Year? | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about Baker Mayfield's best season, Rachaad White's continuing production, fantasy football, roster health and more

Baker Mayfield Sets Record in Lambeau, Bucs Playing Complementary Football | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into QB Baker Mayfield's impressive game vs. Packers, potential matchups vs. Jaguars and keys to victory against Jacksonville.

Week 16 Expert Picks: Jaguars vs. Buccaneers 

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 

Chris Godwin on How Baker Mayfield Changed the Identity of the Bucs' Offense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses his Week 15 play and how quarterback Baker Mayfield changed the identity of the Bucs' offense.

In Case You Missed It: December 22, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 16 of the 2023 regular season

Bucs Cheerleaders Field Rehearsal | Jaguars vs. Bucs 2023

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders field rehearsal for Jaguars vs. Bucs.

Mary Dozier | Goal Getters

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spotlights Mary Dozier as AdventHealth Goal Getters.

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 21: Chris Godwin Downgraded to Non-Participation 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup

Dave Canales on His Desire to Win, 'I Want to Make Coach Bowles Proud' | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 16 practice. OC Canales discussed RB Rachaad White's evolution in the offense, the importance of staying the course and what his relationship with HC Todd Bowles means to him.

Bucs Make a Statement in Green Bay | Battle Sound

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers Week 15 matchup. The Bucs put the league on notice after a dominating 34-20 win late in the season.

How to Watch: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will face the Jaguars on Christmas Eve at Raymond James Stadium. Find out how to view the action

Baker and Emily Mayfield Hold "Passing the Joy" Holiday Event | Brianna's Blitz 

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily host fifth annual "Passing the Joy" community event at Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay

Updates: Vita Vea Gets In Full Practice For First Time in 20 Days

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023
Advertising