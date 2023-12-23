Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 22: Winfield Jr. & Gholston Listed as Questionable, Godwin Fully Participates

On Friday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ruled WR Rakim Jarrett out while giving questionable statues to DL Will Gholston and S Antoine Winfield Jr. The Jaguars are listing 6 players as questionable, including QB Trevor Lawrence.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Key:
- FP = full participation in practice
- LP = limited participation in practice
- DNP = did not practice
Buccaneers
- WR Rakim Jarrett (quadriceps) - FP (Wed.), FP (Friday), Game Status: Out
- DL Will Gholston (knee/ankle) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Friday), Game Status: Questionable
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (calf) - DNP (Fri.), Game Status: Questionable
- CB Carlton Davis III (groin) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- WR Chris Godwin (knee/rest) - LP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- CB Josh Hayes (illness) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- S Ryan Neal (back) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- NT Vita Vea (toe) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- LB Devin White (foot) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
Jaguars
- CB Christian Braswell (hamstring) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Friday), Game Status: Questionable **
- CB Tyson Campbell (quadriceps) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Friday), Game Status: Questionable
- TE Brenton Strange (foot) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Friday), Game Status: Questionable
- S Andre Cisco (groin) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP Friday), Game Status: Questionable
- WR Zay Jones (knee/hamstring) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), LP (Friday), Game Status: Questionable
- QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle/concussion) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), LP (Friday), Game Status: Questionable
- OL Ezra Cleveland (knee) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Friday)
- QB C.J. Beathard (left shoulder) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- OL Walker Little (hamstring) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Friday)
** Designated to return from Injured Reserve: Currently within 21-day practice window.